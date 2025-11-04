9 dead in Mandaue City due to Typhoon Tino

NINE individuals lost their lives in Mandaue City due to Typhoon Tino, according to Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” M. Ouano on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Ouano said that the fatalities include a 48-year-old woman and a young girl in Barangay Tabok; two women and one man in Barangay Paknaan; two men in Barangay Cabancalan; one in Barangay Umapad; and one in Barangay Canduman.

The mayor added that the City Government has been conducting rounds since early Tuesday morning to assess the situation at the Command Center, CDRRMO, CSWS, and several evacuation centers in Opao, Ibabao-Estancia, and Looc following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

Relief and clearing operations are still ongoing through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the Barangay DRRMOs, and the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS).

Mayor Ouano called on Mandauehanons to stay strong and continue helping one another as the city works to recover from the devastation. (ABC)