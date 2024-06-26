9 drainage in Lapu-Lapu unfinished as rains begin

AMID the rainy season and impending arrival of the La Niña phenomenon, some areas of Lapu-Lapu City will continue to experience flooding and traffic congestion as they are located near nine of the 18 drainage projects worth P1 billion that are still not completed.

Of the nine remaining projects, one was started in 2023, while the other projects were either started or about to start in 2024, according to Apple Joy Collados, chief of staff for Lone District Rep. Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, whose office funded the

infrastructure projects.

The unfinished drainage project for 2023 is situated on George Tampus Road in Barangay Basak.

The other projects that were started this year are found in Barangays Basak, Gun-ob, Babag, Pajac, Canjulao, Agus (Angasil Road), Subabasbas and Punta Engaño.

Collados said the drainage projects are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Gun-ob and Basak are the barangays heavily affected by flooding and traffic congestion, according to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

To address these problems, the mayor told reporters on Monday, June 24, that he had instructed contractors to expedite drainage projects in the city.

Chan added that the City Government is implementing one-way routes and opening the Pakpakan Road in Barangay Basak to alleviate problems in traffic congestion.

“We already advised our contractors who are doing ongoing road drainage projects to work overtime to speed up work, especially now that it’s already the rainy season,” said Chan in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He added that areas near the outfall in Basak were excavated and cleaned with the borrowed amphibious excavators from the Department of Public Works and Highways 7.

According to Collados, the City Traffic Management System is tasked with managing traffic buildup during rush hours.

She further said contractors are required to provide their own personnel to monitor the traffic.

Cebu has been experiencing days of rainfall due to the southwest monsoon (habagat).

The state weather bureau declared the start of the rainy season last May 29.

As for La Niña, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s forecast states that the weather phenomenon will arrive during the months of July, August and September. / DPC