9 drug suspects nabbed, over P200,000 shabu seized in Cebu City

NINE drug personalities were apprehended and over P200,000 worth of drugs were confiscated in separate anti-illegal drug operations by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) agents and the Cebu City police in Sitio Rainbow Village, Barangay Kinasang-an and A. Borres, Barangay Suba, all in Cebu City.

In Barangay Kinasang-an, eight persons were arrested when the authorities raided a drug den at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Three of them were former surrenderers and had already completed the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP).

Those arrested were Yulino Navarro, 59, an alleged drug den maintainer and former drug surrenderer; Nestor Serdan, 72, who worked as a driver in one of the barangays in Cebu City on a job order arrangement; Lexter Abaquita, 32, a tailor; passenger jeepney drivers Glen Padinas, 39, and Norman Larawan, 42; Felix Tantiado, 56; Chuckie Villeno, 36, a water refilling station helper; and Jazz Delos Reyes Quilario, 39, a construction painter.

Seized from them were 11 packs of suspected shabu totaling 11 grams and valued at P74,800, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

At 4:06 p.m., a buy-bust in Brangay Suba resulted in the arrest of another drug suspect Joemari Tagalog, 30, a former drug surrenderer who was on PDEA’s target list.

Taken from him were eight large packs of alleged shabu weighing 30 grams and estimated to be worth P204,000, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)

