Nine drivers caught drunk driving in Cebu City road safety sweep

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) teamed up for a major road safety operation that pulled nine drunk drivers off the streets of Cebu City.

The joint operation, directed by LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao and LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan, focused on F. Cabahug St. to catch violators of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act (RA 10586).

A crackdown on traffic violations

The operation wasn't just about drunk driving. Authorities kept a close watch for various safety issues, resulting in 49 Temporary Operator’s Permits being issued and a total of 54 traffic violations recorded.

The breakdown of the violations shows a wide range of safety concerns:

• Drunk Driving: Nine violations

• Unregistered Vehicles: 10 violations

• No Helmets (RA 10054): 14 violations

• No Seatbelts (RA 8750): 12 violations

• Other Issues: These included carrying too many passengers, defective vehicle parts, worn-out tires and even one violation for a child’s safety on a motorcycle.

Tough consequences for offenders

Drivers who were caught had their vehicles impounded immediately. These vehicles were turned over to the Cebu City Transportation Office Traffic Enforcement Unit for processing.

Leading the PCG team, retired colonel E.A. Arcilla ensured that the strict rules of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code were followed throughout the night.

Why this matters

The LTO stated that these operations are designed to stop dangerous driving habits before they lead to tragedies. By removing impaired drivers and unsafe vehicles from the road, authorities hope to make Cebu City’s streets safer for everyone.

Officials are reminding all motorists to drive responsibly, respect traffic laws and — most importantly — never get behind the wheel after drinking. / PR