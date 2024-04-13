9 emerging 5th-generation K-Pop groups to add to your playlist

The K-Pop industry is known for its ever-evolving landscape, constantly introducing new talent and trends that captivate audiences worldwide. As we enter a new era of K-Pop, the emergence of fifth-generation groups is reshaping the genre, bringing fresh sounds, styles and personalities to the forefront. These new groups are not only redefining what it means to be an idol but are also influencing the global music scene in unprecedented ways.

From vibrant girl groups to dynamic boy bands, here are new and upcoming fifth-gen K-Pop groups that you absolutely should listen to: