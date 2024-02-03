9 fall in drug den raids on Camotes Islands

NINE persons were taken into custody during the dismantling of two drug dens in separate locations in San Francisco town, Camotes Islands in northern Cebu, on Friday, February 2, 2024.

The drug den raids were conducted by the San Francisco police, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the military.

The first raid occurred at 5:22 p.m. in the municipality's Barangay South Poblacion, which led to the arrest of alleged drug den maintainer Joel Balicastro, 30; and alleged drug den visitors Salito Del Corro, 33, a construction worker; Jerwel Loon, 46, a construction worker; Mark Tampus, 40, unemployed; Gerich Bacante, 36, unemployed; and Medardo Estrera, 29, self-employed.

Seized during the operation were seven packs of alleged shabu, totaling about 50 grams and valued at about P340,000, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The second raid took place at around 7:30 p.m. in Barangay San Isidro of the aforementioned municipality, which led to the arrest of alleged drug den maintainer Jomar Estrera, 39, a carpenter, and alleged drug den visitors Roy Albaracin, 33, who is unemployed, and Jitlee Regis, 30, a laborer.

Taken from them were 10 packs of suspected shabu, weighing about 30 grams and worth around P204,000, as well as buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia. (DVG, TPT)