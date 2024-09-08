Quibranza: 9 fun things about Sudoko

Sudoku’s roots aren’t Japanese - Despite its name, which comes from the Japanese words “Su” (number) and “Doku” (single), the origins of Sudoku are actually European. The puzzle traces its lineage to an 18th-century concept called “Latin Squares,” introduced by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler.

A New Zealander Hong Kong judge sparked the global craze -- Wayne Gould, a retired Hong Kong judge from New Zealand, brought Sudoku to global prominence. After stumbling upon the puzzle in a Japanese magazine, he spent years creating a computer program that could generate puzzles. Gould pitched them to papers, starting with The Times of London in 2004, which led to the puzzle’s mainstream popularity.

The modern version was created by an American -- From its academic, 18th-century roots, researchers believe that Howard Garns, an architect and freelance puzzle designer, created the version of Sudoku we’re familiar with today. In 1979, he introduced it as “Number Place,” which added the 3x3 subgrids that make Sudoku more complex and engaging.

Sudoku isn’t about math -- While Sudoku features numbers, solving the puzzle requires little to no mathematical knowledge. The numbers could easily be replaced by symbols, letters, or other icons without changing the gameplay. The challenge lies purely in logic and pattern recognition, not in arithmetic.

There’s always just one right answer -- A properly designed Sudoku puzzle has only one solution, and it can be solved using logical deduction alone — no guessing required. This definitive outcome makes solving Sudoku a deeply satisfying experience for puzzle lovers.

The fastest solvers complete puzzles in record time -- Competitive Sudoku solving is a real sport, and the best solvers can complete puzzles at astonishing speeds. The current world record for solving a “Very Easy” Sudoku puzzle is 1 minute and 23.93 seconds, set by a 20-year-old American Sudoku competitor.

Sudoku comes in countless forms -- Beyond the familiar 9x9 grid, Sudoku has given rise to a variety of challenging twists. Variations such as “Killer Sudoku,” which combines elements of arithmetic, or “Samurai Sudoku,” which involves five overlapping grids, offer fresh approaches to puzzle-solving that test different kinds of logic and strategy.

It’s good for your brain -- Solving Sudoku puzzles doesn’t just provide entertainment — it also offers mental health benefits. Regularly solving puzzles can improve cognitive functions like memory, concentration and problem-solving skills. It’s even been suggested that engaging in brain teasers like Sudoku could help delay the onset of dementia.

Sudoku has inspired global events -- Sudoku’s appeal has led to competitions and gatherings worldwide. One standout event is the annual World Sudoku Championship, where top solvers from around the globe compete for the title. Beyond individual contests, Sudoku has sparked community events, bringing together fans of all ages to share in the joy of solving, making it more than just a solitary game — it’s become a global phenomenon.