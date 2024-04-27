9 hurt in separate road accidents in Badian, Alcantara towns

NINE persons were hurt in separate motorcycle accidents in Badian and Alcantara towns, southwest Cebu on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The first road accident happened at noon along the national highway in Barangay Banhigan, Badian, where five individuals were injured and taken to the Badian District Hospital, namely, Jecko Del Mundo Handumon, 19, driver of a motorcycle who had no driver"s license, and his backriders Christian Caballero 16, and Henrick Villagracia, 15, both from Badian.

Also injured were Jeanette Lisondra, 45, the driver of the motorcycle, and her husband Richard, 50, both from Barangay Banhigan.

Based on the investigation by Staff Sergeant Johnrey Dusal of Badian Police Station, it was found that Handumon and four other riders were racing with each other, when the former decided to overtake his opponents, but he instead collided with the motorcycle driven by Lisondra from the opposite lane.

The second accident took place along the national highway in Barangay Malhiao, Badian at around 9 p.m.

Those injured were Lucina Jabagat, 66, a pedestrian, and motorcycle driver Rexter Cabras 26, both from Badian.

Initial investigation by Master Sergeant Joefrey Badilles, the officer-in-charge of Badian Police Station, showed that Jabagat crossed the road when she was hit by the motorcycle driven by Cabras.

The third accident occurred at noon along the barangay road in Lawaan, Alcantara, Cebu, Involving the collision of two motorcycles driven by Marjon Jakosalem, 22, and Junrex Tampipi, 16.

Jakosalem suffered fractures in his left foot, while Tampipi in his left hand.

The two victims from Alcantara town were taken to the Badian District Hospital.

According to Senior Master Sergeant Richard Cababat, the traffic investigator of the Alcantara Municipal Police Station, Tampipi was driving home after having drinks with his friends when he lost control of the motorcycle upon reaching Lawaan and collided with the motorcycle driven by Jakosalem. (DVG, TPT)