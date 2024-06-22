9 iconic queer couples in video games

As we celebrate Pride Month this June, it’s the perfect time to shine a light on some of the most beloved queer couples in video games. These characters not only enrich their respective stories but also represent the diversity and beauty of LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, plus) relationships.
Let’s delve into the tales of nine iconic queer couples who have captured the hearts of gamers around the world:
Graves and Twisted Fate (League of Legends)
Graves and Twisted Fate, two of the most notorious characters in League of Legends, share a complex and fiery relationship. Once partners in crime, their bond is rooted in a deep understanding and respect for one another’s skills and personalities. The lore hints at a tumultuous past filled with betrayal and reconciliation, adding layers to their dynamic. Their story is a testament to the power of forgiveness and the enduring nature of true partnership.
Ellie and Riley (The Last of Us)
The heart-wrenching narrative of Ellie and Riley in The Last of Us series is a poignant exploration of young love amidst a world in chaos. Their relationship is tender and raw, and beautifully captures the intensity of first love. Through flashbacks, players experience their joy, fear and ultimate tragedy, making their bond one of the most memorable in gaming history. Ellie and Riley’s story is a powerful reminder of the resilience of love in the face of adversity.
Lady Kasmeer and Marjory Delaqua (Guild Wars 2)
Lady Kasmeer and Marjory Delaqua from Guild Wars 2 are an inspiring example of a queer couple working together in a fantasy setting. Kasmeer’s nobility and Marjory’s detective skills complement each other perfectly, making them a formidable team. Their relationship evolves naturally throughout the game, highlighting their unwavering support and deep affection. Together, they navigate the challenges of their world, proving that love is a powerful force in any battle.
Zagreus and Thanatos (Hades)
In the mythologically rich world of Hades, Zagreus and Thanatos share a bond that transcends death itself. Their relationship is a beautiful blend of rivalry and romance, with moments of tender vulnerability that reveal their deep connection. As players guide Zagreus through his journey, they witness the growth of his relationship with Thanatos, rooted in mutual respect and understanding. Their love story adds emotional depth to the game’s intense, action-packed narrative.
Leona and Diana (League of Legends)
Leona and Diana’s relationship in League of Legends is a dramatic tale of star-crossed lovers. Representing the sun and the moon, their bond is both complementary and conflicting. Despite their opposing ideologies, they share an undeniable attraction and a complex, multifaceted connection. Their story is a powerful metaphor for the balance of light and dark, showcasing how love can bloom even amid profound differences.
Gregg and Angus (Night in the Woods)
Gregg and Angus from Night in the Woods offer a heartwarming portrayal of a queer couple in a small town. Their relationship is characterized by mutual support, understanding, and a touch of chaos, as Gregg’s wild nature complements Angus’s calm demeanor. Through their interactions, the game beautifully depicts the everyday challenges and joys of being in a committed relationship. Gregg and Angus remind us that love is about finding someone who truly understands and accepts us.
Vi and Caitlyn (League of Legends)
Vi and Caitlyn’s partnership in League of Legends is a compelling mix of camaraderie and romance. As enforcers of justice in Piltover, their relationship is built on trust and shared goals. The game’s lore and various media portrayals hint at their deep bond, suggesting a blossoming romantic connection. Vi’s brash attitude and Caitlyn’s refined approach create a dynamic duo whose relationship is as exciting as it is heartfelt.
Tracer and Emily (Overwatch)
Tracer and Emily’s relationship in Overwatch is a groundbreaking representation of queer love in mainstream gaming. Tracer, one of the game’s most iconic characters, shares a tender and loving relationship with Emily, who is shown in various media outside the game. Their bond is characterized by everyday moments of affection and support, highlighting the normalcy of queer relationships. Tracer and Emily’s love story is a beacon of representation and inclusivity in the gaming world.
Aloy and Seyka (Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores)
In the rich, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy and Seyka share a bond forged through adversity and mutual respect. Their relationship develops organically as they face numerous challenges together, with Seyka’s bravery and determination complementing Aloy’s strength and wisdom. Their story adds emotional depth to the game and highlights the importance of connection and support in overcoming obstacles.
These nine couples not only enrich the narratives of their respective games but also play a crucial role in representing the LGBTQ+ community in gaming. These relationships and the progress they symbolize remind people of the power of love in all its forms.