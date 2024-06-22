9 iconic queer couples in video games

As we celebrate Pride Month this June, it’s the perfect time to shine a light on some of the most beloved queer couples in video games. These characters not only enrich their respective stories but also represent the diversity and beauty of LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, plus) relationships.

Let’s delve into the tales of nine iconic queer couples who have captured the hearts of gamers around the world:

Graves and Twisted Fate (League of Legends)