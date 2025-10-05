9 Koreans nabbed in Cebu City

POLICE arrested nine Korean nationals in Cebu City on Sept. 26, 2025, for their alleged involvement in serious and slight illegal detention cases.

Five of the suspects have active red notices from the International Criminal Police Organization.

The arrests were made based on a warrant issued on Sept. 23 by Judge James Stewart Ramon Himalaloan of the Regional Trial Court Branch 7.

The charges stemmed from a complaint filed by an employee who alleged that the suspects illegally detained and withheld her salary for two months.

The court recommended bail of P120,000 for each accused. On Oct. 2, the suspects faced additional charges for their alleged connection to illegal online gambling operations.

Five of those arrested are detained at the Regional Special Project Unit 7’s custodial facility, while the others are held at the Cebu City Police Office.

Police Regional Office 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan credited community cooperation for the arrest. / AYB