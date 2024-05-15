9 nabbed for recruiting farmers for fictitious jobs overseas

NINE persons were taken into custody by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) on charges that they illegally recruited up to 40 people, mostly farmers, to work in Australia.

NBI 7 regional director Renan Augustus Oliva presented the nine suspects to the media on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

"As a result of the investigation we discovered that the modus of this group is to offer applicants that if they can bring in a specific number of new applications, they will be given preference for travel overseas, even if that vacation does not exist," Oliva said on Tuesday, May 15.

"This is to inform the previous victims of the other orientation seminars that these persons who were applicants themselves and were promoted to team leaders because they were able to recruit additional applicants that they have been victimized by this group already," he added.

Last Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, the NBI 7 agents headed by Florante Gaoiran arrested the target of the operation, Alice Dumdum Rondez, as well as Glenard Musngi, Librada Jumanguin, Cristina Tamayo, Elisa Tuñacao, Jocelyn Resaba, Lemuel Ahito, Leon Alegado, and Levert Fuentes, who all refuted the accusations.

Oliva claimed that the recruiters targeted farmers who desired to work on a farm overseas and were guaranteed a minimum hourly wage of P2,000.

However, candidates must pay for the following: P1,500 for the seminar, P100–P200 for the entrance fee, P500 for a t-shirt, and P500 for vlogging.

After completing the seminar, participants are also required to hire new applicants.

They will also be filmed wearing farmer's hats and reciting from a prepared script.

The group has carried out this activity in various locations throughout the province, including Carcar City, Lapulapu City, Talisay City, Asturias, Balamban, and Tuburan.

Leonardo Sedurifa, one of the victims from Lapu-Lapu City, claimed that they were made to read a script printed on cardboard in front of the camera.

The video clips will then be sent to a company in Australia.

Based on the research done by the Department of Migrant Workers in Cebu, Rondez has no license to recruit from their office.

Based on the records from NBI 7, 983 individuals attended the group’s orientation and seminar at the Cocoville Beach Resort in Tuburan, 200 in Sta. Lucia, Asturias and 108 in Talisay City.

The suspects will be facing charges for large-scale illegal recruitment, which is a non-bailable offense. (ANV, TPT)