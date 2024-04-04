9 pet-friendly cafes in Metro Cebu

It’s the three Cs for a cafe: Coffee, cozy and community. A lack of any of these can make a coffee house less appealing to a coffee-loving city of Cebu. But with everyone perfecting the formula, cafes are now adding another C to the mix — companionship.
These companions often come with fur and wagging tails. Pet-friendly cafes are all the rage in Cebu, and if you’re on the lookout for some paw-some spots, here are nine spots you absolutely must visit.
Te’Amo Cafe
Taste the love at Te’Amo with your pets in a cozy nook. Te’Amo Cafe started as a milk tea shop and evolved into a place offering a wider array of choices to adapt to changing consumer preferences and growing health awareness. Its sweet treats are the best, and if you are starving for a full main dish, you can try comforting pumpkin soups, flavorful roasted chicken, herbed pork chops and a delightful selection of rice bowls and pastas. Te’Amo is located inside Hotel One, Juana Osmeña St., Cebu City.
Cafe Merci
Here’s another social media viral cafe that’s offering a sweet space for pets. Cafe Merci is an instagrammable spot that brings you sweet perfection. Desserts are as pretty as its interior, with croissants topped with bacon or sausage, delightful macarons bursting with color and pastries adorned with juicy strawberries. Plus, it’s a place where you and your pet can strike a pose for adorable Polaroids! Visit their branches at Streetscape Mall, Paseo Saturnino, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City for a truly sweet experience.
10 Dove Street
This cafe chain has multiple locations around the metropolis for you and your pet to visit. With their al fresco seating, your pet can join you while you savor a variety of sweet treats or dig into their mouth watering meals. Either a mouthful of their fluffy whipped cream atop the Tres Leches cake or in their savory creamy chicken pasta — there’s something for everyone. Visit their locations at Oakridge Business Park, Banilad, Mandaue City; AyalaMalls Central Bloc, Cebu IT Park, Lahug, Cebu City; Vibo Place, Escario, Cebu City; SM Seaside City Cebu; SM City Cebu; Chong Hua Mandaue; The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, Lapu-Lapu City; and Il Corso Lifemalls, Cebu City, for a delightful experience.
Kôfē
For a fantastic coffee experience and laid back atmosphere, look no further than Kôfē. This café not only serves great coffee but also offers a variety of beers, wines, pastries and all-day breakfast options, including silogs with tuna, spam, tapa and more. The place even serves ice cream for your furry friend, making it an excellent, pet-friendly spot. Head over to The Greenery, Pope John Paul II Ave., Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, and treat yourself — and your pup to some delicious “puppuccinos!”
Nanda Cafe
You can’t miss this hidden gem. Nanda is a spacious cafe that offers a serene mountain view, perfect for you and your furry bestie to unwind. Escape the summer heat and get a taste of its wide selection of sandwiches, burgers and pizza, paired with refreshing drinks like smoothies, milk tea and frappes. Nanda’s Mountain Cafe is located at Barangay Garing, Consolacion, Cebu and has another branch in Barangay Gabi, Cordova, Cebu, which has a very Korean-inspired theme.
Naekkum
This cozy cafe is the perfect spot for you and your pet to relax and enjoy some affordable coffee and treats. The intimate setting, with its wooden furniture and brown hues, sets the stage for a memorable experience, especially when paired with their signature Matcha Affogato. Visit Naekkum on 888 Prissan Road, Banilad, Mandaue City, Cebu.
Above Ground
Looking for a chill spot down south? Above Ground in Minglanilla, Cebu, has got you covered. This cafe not only serves up Instagram-worthy vibes but also treats you to a stunning mountain view. Its al fresco area is a place for you and your pet to loosen up. Kick back and dig into some Chocolate Mousse or Fettuccine Alfredo, and just soak in the good vibes. Swing by Gullas Heights, Tunghaan, Minglanilla, Cebu and find them there.
Seasalt Cafe
This pet-friendly cafe in the North serves all-day rice meals, fresh fruit shakes and a variety of drinks. Its signature homemade dishes include tapa, chorizo, sisig and lasagna, all made with love. Don’t miss its freshly baked pastries like s’mores and cheesecakes. Located at Grotto at KM49 Resort, Cebu North Road, Catmon, Cebu, Seasalt is the perfect spot to recharge with a seafront view. Add it to your bucket list for you and your pets.
Kohi
There’s something charming about neighborhood quaint cafes, and this is exactly the vibe at Kohi. This Muji-inspired café offers a soothing Japanese coffeehouse ambiance, perfect for relaxing with your pet in its al fresco dining area. Check out its quality Matcha collections and high-quality coffee selections, and don’t miss out on its Levain cookies and Biscoff-themed drinks. Visit Kohi at San Isidro Village, Talisay City, Cebu.