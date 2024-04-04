9 pet-friendly cafes in Metro Cebu

It’s the three Cs for a cafe: Coffee, cozy and community. A lack of any of these can make a coffee house less appealing to a coffee-loving city of Cebu. But with everyone perfecting the formula, cafes are now adding another C to the mix — companionship.

These companions often come with fur and wagging tails. Pet-friendly cafes are all the rage in Cebu, and if you’re on the lookout for some paw-some spots, here are nine spots you absolutely must visit.

Te’Amo Cafe