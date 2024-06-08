9 ‘red flags’ to watch out for when choosing wedding coordinators

Cebu has seen an alarming rise in couples falling victim to wedding scams orchestrated by unscrupulous wedding coordinators. These scams not only drain couples of their hard-earned money but also tarnish the joyful memories of what should be one of the happiest days of their lives.
To help couples avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices, here is a short list of red flags to watch out for when hiring a wedding coordinator:
Lack of verifiable references, reviews - A reputable wedding coordinator should be able to provide multiple references and have a strong portfolio of past events. If a coordinator is hesitant or unable to provide these, consider it a major red flag. Additionally, check online reviews on platforms like Facebook, X or even TikTok. Consistently poor reviews or a lack of reviews should signal caution.
Unrealistically low prices - While it’s natural to want to save money, extremely low prices can indicate a scam. Wedding planning involves numerous costs, and a coordinator who quotes significantly lower than the average market rate may be cutting corners or planning to disappear with your deposit. Always compare prices from several coordinators to ensure you’re getting a fair deal.
Poor communication - Effective communication is crucial in wedding planning. If your coordinator is frequently unavailable, takes a long time to respond or is unprofessional in their communications, it could lead to larger issues down the line. Trust your instincts — if something feels off, it likely is.
No written documentation - Legitimate wedding coordinators provide a paper trail outlining the services they are expected to provide, payment schedules and other important details. If a coordinator insists on operating without such paperwork or offers vague terms, this is a significant red flag. A contract protects both parties and ensures clarity on expectations.
Demanding large upfront payments - While it’s normal to pay a deposit to secure your date, be wary of coordinators who demand large upfront payments. Typically, the industry standard is to pay a deposit upon signing the contract, with the remaining balance paid closer to the event date. Be cautious of anyone who asks for more than 50 percent upfront or insists on cash payments only.
Lack of a physical office - While many coordinators may work remotely or from home, they should still have a professional address where they can meet clients. Be cautious of coordinators who are reluctant to meet in person or who only conduct business in public places like cafes. Having a physical location adds a layer of legitimacy and accountability.
Negative feedback from suppliers - Suppliers often work closely with wedding coordinators and can be a valuable source of information. If you hear negative feedback about a coordinator from multiple vendors, take it seriously. These wedding suppliers can provide insight into the coordinator’s reliability, professionalism and ability to manage events effectively.
Last-minute changes, cancellations - Frequent last-minute changes or cancellations can indicate a lack of professionalism or an attempt to scam you. If a coordinator regularly changes meeting times, cancels appointments without valid reasons or seems disorganized, it’s best to look elsewhere.
Pressuring you to make quick decisions - A scammer may pressure you to make quick decisions or sign contracts without giving you adequate time to review them. This tactic creates a sense of urgency that can prevent you from noticing the red flags. Always take your time to review contracts thoroughly and consider seeking legal advice if needed.
Your wedding day should be a celebration of love and commitment, not a source of stress and financial loss. By being vigilant and watching for these red flags, you can protect yourself from falling victim to wedding scams.
Always trust your instincts and take the time to research and verify the credentials of your wedding coordinator. With careful planning and due diligence, you can ensure that your special day is everything you’ve dreamed of.