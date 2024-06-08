9 ‘red flags’ to watch out for when choosing wedding coordinators

Cebu has seen an alarming rise in couples falling victim to wedding scams orchestrated by unscrupulous wedding coordinators. These scams not only drain couples of their hard-earned money but also tarnish the joyful memories of what should be one of the happiest days of their lives.

To help couples avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices, here is a short list of red flags to watch out for when hiring a wedding coordinator:

Lack of verifiable references, reviews - A reputable wedding coordinator should be able to provide multiple references and have a strong portfolio of past events. If a coordinator is hesitant or unable to provide these, consider it a major red flag. Additionally, check online reviews on platforms like Facebook, X or even TikTok. Consistently poor reviews or a lack of reviews should signal caution.

Unrealistically low prices - While it’s natural to want to save money, extremely low prices can indicate a scam. Wedding planning involves numerous costs, and a coordinator who quotes significantly lower than the average market rate may be cutting corners or planning to disappear with your deposit. Always compare prices from several coordinators to ensure you’re getting a fair deal.

Poor communication - Effective communication is crucial in wedding planning. If your coordinator is frequently unavailable, takes a long time to respond or is unprofessional in their communications, it could lead to larger issues down the line. Trust your instincts — if something feels off, it likely is.

No written documentation - Legitimate wedding coordinators provide a paper trail outlining the services they are expected to provide, payment schedules and other important details. If a coordinator insists on operating without such paperwork or offers vague terms, this is a significant red flag. A contract protects both parties and ensures clarity on expectations.