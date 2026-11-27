INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed designer Kenneth Cobonpue, National Artist for Literature Resil Mojares and seven other distinguished alumni will receive the 2026 Tatak UP Awards for their contributions to their respective fields and Cebuano society.

The biennial awards, organized by the University of the Philippines Alumni Association Cebu Chapter (UPAACC), recognize alumni whose professional achievements, leadership and public service have created a lasting impact on the community.

The nine awardees are Cobonpue, Mojares, hospitality industry leader Ma. Luisa “Marita” Alvarez-Arambulo, writer and heritage advocate Gavin Sanson Bagares, pulmonologist Ma. Bernardita Sarcauga-Chua, journalist Max Sherwin Limpag, human rights lawyer Kristian Jacob Lora, educator Nelia Cruz Sarcol, and former UP Cebu chancellor Liza Diaz Corro.

The awarding ceremony will be held on Dec. 3, 2026, at the Performing Arts Hall of UP Cebu in Lahug, Cebu City.

Cobonpue will receive the Tatak UP Award for Art, Design and Culture for bringing Filipino design to the international market. His internationally recognized furniture designs have attracted prominent personalities and appeared in films and television productions. He also founded UP Cebu’s Industrial Design program and contributed to the design of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Arambulo, who leads Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel, will receive the Business and Entrepreneurship award for helping raise Cebu’s hospitality standards and promoting tourism and workforce development. She also spearheaded Cebu Goes Culinary, which supports culinary talent across the Visayas.

Mojares, who died on Sept. 5, will be honored posthumously with the Literature award for his contributions to Cebuano studies and Philippine literature. A National Artist for Literature, he authored numerous works on regional history, culture and politics and founded the Cebuano Studies Center at the University of San Carlos.

Bagares and Limpag will share the Media, Communication and Heritage recognition. Bagares is cited for more than three decades of writing on Cebuano culture and history, including his book “Out of Parian: Essays on Cebuano Heritage.”

Limpag, who died in November 2025, is recognized posthumously for his contributions to investigative journalism and digital media. He co-founded MyCebu.ph and established InnoPub Media, pioneering digital platforms for promoting local tourism and heritage.

Sarcauga-Chua will receive the Public Health and Medicine award for her clinical leadership and volunteer work, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. She served patients in hospitals and isolation facilities, supported vaccination campaigns and continues to lead medical missions and clinical research.

Lora, recipient of the Law, Public Service and Governance award, is recognized for defending workers, urban poor communities and other vulnerable groups through public interest law. He received the Integrated Bar of the Philippines’ inaugural Visayas Human Rights Award in 2024.

Sarcol, founder and chief executive officer of the Centre for International Education Global Colleges, will receive the Social Change, Youth and Community Empowerment award. Her initiatives include a service-learning program that helps disadvantaged families establish microenterprises through student-led business development and marketing support.

Corro, UP Cebu’s first chancellor, will also receive the Law, Public Service and Governance award. She led the institution’s transition from an autonomous college to a constituent university in 2016 and served as chancellor until 2021, strengthening its innovation, technology transfer and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Now in its sixth edition, the Tatak UP Awards marks 15 years since its establishment in 2011. Anchored on the university’s values of Honor, Excellence and Service, the recognition considers not only professional accomplishments but also the sustainability and community impact of the awardees’ contributions.

Each recipient will receive an Oblation statuette, the university’s symbol of academic freedom and public service. / KOC