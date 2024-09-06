90 firms join to rehabilitate Butuanon, Mahiga rivers

EFFORTS to rehabilitate the heavily polluted Butuanon and Mahiga rivers have gained momentum with the support of 90 private companies through the Environmental Management Bureau’s (EMB) Adopt-an-Estero/Water Body Program in Mandaue City.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR 7), in collaboration with the City Government and Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, to rehabilitate the Butuanon River, which has been suffering from pollution due to silt, waste, and hazardous debris.

Under this agreement, the DENR will oversee water quality monitoring and enforce pollution-reduction measures.

Among the private companies that have committed to supporting the rehabilitation efforts are Crafters of Cebu, METS Logistics Inc. - Mandaue, Makati Development Corp. - Cebu, RRDS Environmental Services, Inc., Conqrete Batching Plant, and MDC Conqrete Inc.

Their contribution includes the installation of bamboo and other plant species along the riverbanks, the creation of parks, and the construction of necessary facilities to reduce pollution and improve water quality, as stated in the MOA.

The EMB-7, for its part, will enforce environmental regulations and engage the community, while local governments and barangay officials will handle waste collection and ensure compliance with solid waste management policies.

“The establishments near the river, along with the barangays in the area, will work together to help with cleanup efforts. These establishments must also comply with environmental regulations within their operations,” Mcenro head Araceli Barlam told reporters on Friday, Sept. 6.

“Failure to comply may result in violations, with possible penalties coming from both the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Mcenro) and EMB-7,” she said.

EMB 7 director Victoria Abrera said even small steps are valuable as they contribute to macro impacts.

“What truly matters are our actions and the continuation of those efforts,” she said.

The 2022-approved rehabilitation plan includes planting bamboo and other vegetation along the riverbanks, creating parks, and building facilities to reduce pollution.

The goal is to restore the Butuanon River to a clean, healthy state, benefiting surrounding communities, said Barlam. / CAV