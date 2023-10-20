9,000 Central Visayas police to be stationed in cemeteries after election

THE more than 9,000 policemen who will be assigned in voting precincts for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30 will once be stationed in cemeteries throughout Central Visayas during the observance of All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7), said they had already discussed their preparations for these two big events in their command conference and did not foresee any issues because they had already made arrangements to ensure that the police personnel would not get overworked after performing successive duties in voting precincts and in cemeteries.

The period from October 27 to November 5 is a lengthy break, according to Pelare, during which Cebuanos are anticipated to go to their hometowns to cast their votes and honor the day of the dead before returning to Cebu City.

Pelare said that as a result, security will be provided in resorts, business establishments, and other tourist destinations where crowds are anticipated to gather.

As banks are closed over the holidays, the police will also secure the ATMs where customers withdraw cash.

"We will not only be securing cemeteries for the Undas, but we will also be securing business establishments. We'll also be securing mga tourists destinations, mga malls, mga beaches because people will be going home to their respective provinces and the police are very well prepared," Pelare said.

The Department of Labor and Employment declared October 30, November 1 and 2 as special non-working holidays. (AYB, TPT)