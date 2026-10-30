9,000 condo backouts need closer scrutiny — ABREP

A TOP official of the Association of Real Estate Brokers of the Philippines (Abrep) Movement has called for greater transparency in reported condominium cancellations, questioning whether the reported 9,000 buyer backouts accurately reflect the extent of financing difficulties in the property market.

Abrep president Anthony Leuterio said the figure cited by property consultancy Colliers Philippines needs to be supported by a clear methodology and a detailed breakdown of the transactions covered.

In a report published on Oct. 28, 2026, Bilyonaryo quoted Colliers Philippines research director Joey Roi Bondoc as saying that 9,000 condominium purchases in Metro Manila were cancelled in the first nine months of 2026, with some buyers unable to secure bank financing or afford the outstanding balances of their units.

Of the cancellations, 5,200 involved units still under construction, while 3,800 were ready for occupancy. Pasig recorded the highest concentration of backouts, according to Colliers.

Bondoc said cancellations typically happen around the fifth year of payments, when buyers who initially paid relatively low monthly installments through developer financing must arrange bank loans to settle the remaining balance.

Some developers offer payment schemes that allow buyers to spread 10 percent of a condominium’s contract price over five years, resulting in monthly payments of around P10,000 to P12,000. However, buyers may struggle to meet the substantially higher payments required as their units approach turnover.

In response to the report, Leuterio said the public should be given access to the total number of transactions covered, the period of the study, and the developers and banks included in the data.

He also called for a distinction between cancellations specifically caused by loan disapprovals and those resulting from other circumstances.

Financing difficulties could arise from temporary job losses, employment status, documentation requirements and challenges in verifying overseas income, he said. Some buyers may still qualify through alternative banks or updated documentation.

Leuterio, also founder of Filipino Homes, also cautioned against treating all cancellations as permanent losses for developers, noting that some units could eventually be sold to other buyers.

For instance, a developer may record 200 cancellations but subsequently resell 150 of the affected units. The initial cancellations would remain part of the transaction history, but the resulting impact on unsold inventory would be different.

The industry should therefore distinguish between initial cancellations, financing-related cancellations, units subsequently resold and units that remain unsold, he said.

He also urged developers and real estate agents to examine whether buyers received adequate assistance in preparing loan applications and exploring alternative financing arrangements.

Responsibility for failed transactions should not automatically be attributed to buyers, banks or market conditions without examining the circumstances of individual cases, he added.

“If the figure is accurate, let us see the supporting data, the methodology, and the breakdown,” Leuterio said.

He said evidence-based discussions and transparent reporting are important in protecting public access to accurate information and maintaining confidence in the Philippine property market. / KOC