92 infra projects for 2025 proposed for Lapu-Lapu

AROUND 92 infrastructure projects have been proposed for Lapu-Lapu City in 2025 by the Department of Public Works and Highways Central Visayas (DPWH 7), an official said.

During the full council meeting of the City Development Council (CDC) on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan announced that the agency has proposed a budget of approximately P5.385 billion for various projects.

Chan said the council has already approved the proposal and the projects are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025.

The proposed budget will be used to implement four component projects for the city, which include Asset Preservation, National Road Network Development, Flood Management, and Convergence and Special Support Programs.

The Convergence and Special Support component is the largest among the four, with 83 projects and a budget of P3.807 billion.

About 37 these projects will involve improvements to military bases, including the Benito Ebuean Air Base and headquarters of the Naval Forces Central.

The remaining 46 projects will focus on developmental projects, particularly within Lapu-Lapu's island barangays.

These include the construction of multi-purpose buildings, six roads with drainage facilities, six causeways, four road rehab and construction, two sewage treatment plants (STP) in Barangays Buaya and Poblacion, a bridge connecting project for Barangays Pangan-an and Sabang, a pedestrian overpass in Barangay Gun-og, a drainage system along Calawisan Road to complement the flood management program, a seawall on the island of Caubian, and completion of Phase 3 of a school building in Calawisan.

Next is the National Road Network, with a budget of P1.330 billion for its five projects, which include road widening along Mactan Circumferential Road, road widening in Mactan-Airport Road, road widening in Opon Airport Road, tri-level interchange along Mactan Circumferential Road, and off-carriageway improvement also at the Mactan Circumferential Road.

The Flood Management component is the third largest, with a cost of P150 million, for managing floods, and the Asset Preservation component is fourth, amounting to P97.5 million, mostly for preventive maintenance, such as asphalt overlay in four locations, including along Mactan Circumferential road, asphalt overlay on Marcelo Fernan Bridge approaches, and construction of drainage along Mactan Circumferential road. (HIC/With PR)