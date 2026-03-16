94 wanted persons arrested in Central Visayas

NEARLY 100 wanted persons with pending warrants of arrest were apprehended by the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) during intensified manhunt and law enforcement operations conducted from March 8 to 14, 2026.

During the operations, authorities also arrested 261 suspects involved in various crimes, in line with the focused agenda of the Philippine National Police targeting wanted persons, illegal drugs, loose firearms, and illegal gambling.

Of the 94 individuals listed as wanted across the region, 10 were included in the Most Wanted Persons list and are facing serious criminal charges.

The development shows that PRO 7 has further intensified its campaign against criminals to ensure that those involved in crimes are held accountable before the courts.

In a simultaneous campaign against illegal drugs in Central Visayas, police seized 270.33 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of about P1.8 million.

In efforts against loose firearms, police confiscated 38 unlicensed firearms, three explosives, and 90 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, while 13 individuals were arrested.

PRO 7 also strengthened its crackdown on illegal gambling, conducting several operations that resulted in the arrest of gamblers and the seizure of P16,037 in gambling money.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of PRO 7, commended all operating units for their continued efforts to keep communities safe.

“Through our intensified operations, we continue to arrest wanted persons and crack down on illegal drugs, loose firearms, and illegal gambling. These efforts show our strong commitment to keeping Central Visayas safe,” Maranan said.

Maranan assured the public that the police in Central Visayas will continue to enhance their operations and work closely with communities to prevent crime and maintain peace and order across the region. (AYB)