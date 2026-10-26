95-year-old woman dies in Carmen house fire

A 95-YEAR-OLD bedridden woman died after being trapped in a fire that broke out at her home in Purok Caymito, Barangay Cogon East, Carmen, Cebu, around 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The victim was identified as Asila Bontia Sencia.

Dr. Nika Niña Salas, Carmen’s rural health officer, declared Sencia dead at 10:55 a.m. after she reportedly suffered suffocation and multiple burns.

According to information from the Carmen Fire Station, Sencia was inside her bedroom on the second floor of the house when the fire broke out. Her caregiver, who was also at home, was downstairs in the kitchen.

The caregiver told authorities that she noticed flames suddenly breaking out and immediately rushed upstairs to rescue Sencia.

She attempted to save the elderly woman by using a wet blanket, but the fire spread too quickly, preventing her from bringing Sencia to safety.

The fire affected one house with three bedrooms, causing an estimated P300,000 in damage.

As of this writing, police were still investigating the cause of the fire, which was believed to have originated from the ceiling. (JDG)