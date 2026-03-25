956 Cebu City Hall workers face financial strain while waiting for P84M in back pay

NEARLY 1,000 Cebu City Hall workers are entering the Holy Week season with empty pockets as they wait for months of unpaid salaries.

Councilor Harold Kendrick Go is now calling for the City to fast-track the release of P84 million in back pay before the March 27, 2026, deadline.

The delay affects 956 job order (JO) workers, some of whom haven't been paid for work done as far back as October 2025.

Families struggling to get by

For many of these workers, these wages are their only source of income. The backlog covers the period from October to December 2025, as well as January and February of 2026.

“956 families are affected. This should not be delayed, even by the government,” Councilor Go stated in a social message post. He emphasized that these employees provide essential frontline services and deserve to be treated fairly and paid on time.

A race against the holiday

On Tuesday, March 24, the City Council filed a resolution urging several departments—including the Budget, Accounting, and Treasurer’s offices—to clear the payments immediately.

The goal is to get the cash into the workers' hands by Friday, March 27. Doing so would allow them to observe Holy Week with their families with "dignity and peace of mind."

Where is the bottleneck?

While the money is reportedly available, the delay seems to be tied to paperwork and "fragmented records." Affected departments include:

* Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS)

* Probe Team (Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement)

* Various other city offices yet to be fully identified.

City Treasurer Emma Villarete explained that her office is ready to pay as soon as they receive approved payrolls.

"As for funds, we already certified their availability," she said, noting that the money was set aside when the hiring was first approved.

Seeking answers

The City Council has scheduled a special meeting to investigate exactly why the records are disorganized and why the delay happened in the first place.

Go reminded city officials that the well-being of the city’s workforce must remain a top priority. For now, 956 workers are watching the calendar, hoping their hard-earned pay arrives before the holiday begins. (CAV)