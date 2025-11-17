96 Mandaue City police affected by 'Tino, 'Uwan'

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) recorded 96 police personnel affected by Typhoons Tino and Uwan, according to MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Monday, November 17, 2025.

Colonel Acosta said many of the personnel suffered partially or totally damaged homes, including at least 10 officers whose houses were completely destroyed.

The affected personnel come from various areas covered by MCPO, including Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, and nearby locations.

“So far, they are doing okay,” Acosta said, noting that assistance from the Regional Headquarters has already reached the affected personnel.

He said Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Redrico Maranan instructed them to prioritize the welfare of police officers while they continue helping residents affected by the disasters.

Acosta emphasized that the command wants to ensure their people “receive help, even just initial assistance, both financial and in goods, so they can support themselves and their families this week.”

He also shared that MCPO personnel reported for duty even before the arrival of the typhoons.

“We gave them four hours to prepare. We allowed them time to ensure their families were safe and to secure provisions before the storm arrived,” he said.

Acosta, along with other officers, inspected areas in Consolacion and Liloan, where floodwaters were still visible.

He commended the dedication of the police officers.

“Their professionalism is admirable. Even though they were affected themselves, they still managed to report for duty and assist affected residents in Mandaue City,” he said.

As of press time, the MCPO has distributed goods to affected personnel.

Acosta added that several individuals and groups have also sent donations, which are immediately given to officers on the ground.

He also noted that the regional director sent vegetables and goods a day after the onslaught, providing additional support to the police personnel.

“The headquarters is helping. Our chief of police is committed to assisting all affected personnel,” he added.

The amount of financial assistance to be released has not yet been finalized, Acosta said. (ABC)