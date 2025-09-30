A 56-year wait ends: running water for Lupa Elementary School

FOR 56 long years, the children of Lupa Elementary School in the mountain barangay of Compostela, Cebu, have lived without something most of us consider basic — running water.

Generations of students relied on rainwater or trekked 500 meters up a steep, slippery slope to fetch water from a distant spring. Little hands that should have been holding books carried containers instead.

Teachers who wanted to focus on lessons had to worry about sanitation and hygiene. And dreams that should have been soaring high were often grounded by the simple, daily struggle to meet a basic need.

Without clean and reliable water, sickness was a constant visitor, forcing students to miss classes and fall behind. The school’s toilets were barely functional. There was simply not enough water to flush them. Children often had no choice but to relieve themselves in nearby bushes, exposing them to unsanitary conditions and diseases.

The lack of proper toilets also meant that something as ordinary as washing hands after using the bathroom was often skipped. For many students, staying healthy, maintaining dignity, and even staying in school felt like a privilege beyond reach.

This September, that struggle finally came to an end. Through the Rotary Club of Cebu, in partnership with Sacred Heart School – Hijas de Jesus Batch 2000, the school now has running water for the first time in its history. This is more than a water system. It is a story of dignity restored, opportunity unlocked, and a future rewritten.

“Water is life. And for the children here, water is also hope,” said Mary Jane Acaso, the school principal.

“When we bring water closer to them, we bring health, time, and possibilities closer too,” she added.

Rotary has long recognized that without water, sanitation, and hygiene, progress in education and poverty reduction cannot be sustained. That is why clubs around the world — including the Rotary Club of Cebu — continue to champion these initiatives as part of the areas of focus.

Rotary District 3860 Governor Angel Fernandez underscored the heart of this mission, saying: “Rotary cannot do this alone. It takes partnerships — like the one we built with Sacred Heart School – Hijas de Jesus Batch 2000 — to make projects like this possible. When we unite for good, we turn compassion into action and challenges into opportunities.”

As the water flows for the first time in over half a century, so does something even more powerful: hope. Hope that the next generation of learners will spend their time reading, exploring, and creating instead of carrying water downhill back to their classrooms. Hope that a small mountain school will grow into a place where children’s dreams are nurtured, not limited by circumstance.

The Rotary Club of Cebu’s 20th Wash project is more than a milestone. It is proof that a pipe laid, a tank installed, and a spring tapped can ripple outward and transform lives. And for the children of Lupa Elementary School, those ripples will last a lifetime.

After 56 years, the water has finally arrived. And with it comes a flood of possibilities.