A beginner’s guide to in-cabin pet travel in the Philippines

The thought of your dog or cat waiting at home can turn even the most exciting trip into a source of anxiety. While some airlines market themselves as pet-friendly, the reality is often full of restrictions and fine print. According to a 2025 Forbes report, aside from service animals, most carriers impose strict rules on in-cabin travel. Some allow only small cats and dogs, while a few expand to include rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters or household birds.

Global airlines

Cargo options are even more inconsistent: certain airlines accept a wider variety of animals, while others limit transport to military or government personnel. Airlines like Alaska and Frontier permit small pets in cabins, with Frontier allowing a broader range of animals. Others, including JetBlue, American, Delta, Southwest, Spirit and United, mostly restrict in-cabin travel to cats and dogs. Across the board, cargo policies remain uneven, highlighting how challenging it can be for ordinary travelers to fly with their pets safely and comfortably.

Against this global backdrop, the Philippines is now taking its first step toward more inclusive pet travel. Philippine Airlines recently launched FurPAL, an in-cabin service allowing small dogs to fly alongside their owners on select domestic routes. Open for booking on Nov. 12, 2025, with flights starting Dec. 1, the program covers popular island destinations such as Boracay, Bohol, and Siargao.

While currently limited to smaller breeds, the airline notes that larger dogs and other pet types may be included in the future as regulations and safety protocols evolve. This initiative reflects a growing acknowledgment of pets as family members and aligns local aviation practices with global trends toward more pet-friendly travel.

Requirements

To ensure the safety and comfort of both pets and passengers, FurPAL enforces several requirements. Dogs must weigh no more than 10 kilograms, be at least eight weeks old, and fully weaned. Carriers must be soft-sided, leak-proof, well-ventilated, lined with pee pads, and small enough to fit under the seat in front of the owner. Pets must remain in their carriers for the duration of the flight.

Travel documents are also required, including a veterinary health certificate, updated vaccinations, an airline waiver, and a shipping permit from the Bureau of Animal Industry, with sedation strictly prohibited. These measures are complemented by aircraft safety features such as hospital-grade High Efficiency Particulate Air filters, which eliminate up to 99.99 percent of airborne particles, and eco-friendly disinfectants used to clean cabin interiors before every flight, creating a safer, cleaner environment for pets and owners alike.

Traditionally, animals were limited to cargo or service roles. Now, travel becomes a shared experience rather than a necessary separation. While global airlines have long grappled with pet travel policies, this move places the Philippines on the map as a country taking tangible steps toward pet-friendly tourism and recognizing the emotional bond between pets and their families. S