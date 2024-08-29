A blind librarian’s vision: Visually impaired Cebuanos exploring a web of worlds

IN A little nook inside the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL), people passing by are unaware that the man always sitting in his tiny chair is lost somewhere.

The man has visited a web of worlds, perhaps fighting knights and kings in a far-away place. This world was once thought to be accessible to only those who can–able.

With keys in his hands, he has unlocked and entered more universes than onlookers and naysayers likely ever will.

He is blind.

He pressed on. Always.

And in his next adventures, Leoniver Gaquing no longer wants to be alone. So he is out on a quest.