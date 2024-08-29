A blind librarian’s vision: Visually impaired Cebuanos exploring a web of worlds

"The beauty of reading is that it allows us to experience the world beyond our immediate senses." — Unknown
IN A little nook inside the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL), people passing by are unaware that the man always sitting in his tiny chair is lost somewhere.
The man has visited a web of worlds, perhaps fighting knights and kings in a far-away place. This world was once thought to be accessible to only those who can–able.
With keys in his hands, he has unlocked and entered more universes than onlookers and naysayers likely ever will.
He is blind.
He pressed on. Always.
And in his next adventures, Leoniver Gaquing no longer wants to be alone. So he is out on a quest.
“Murag ang abi sa mga tawo kay tuslok-tuslok lang, touch. Usa na sa akong i-orient nila.”
(It seems that people think it's just a matter of poking around, just touching. That's one of the things I'll orient them about.)
Gaquing is the head of the Braille section at the CCPL, a specialized area that, despite its crucial role, remains under-visited even by the visually impaired.
Braille is a system of raised dots that can be read with the fingers by people who are blind or who have low vision.
According to the American Foundation for the Blind, Braille is not a language; rather, it is a code by which many languages may be written and read.
Gaquing is the only teacher at the library who teaches this system.
The World Health Organization reports that there are up to 45 million people who are blind globally, and this number is expected to grow.
In the Philippines alone, Resources for the Blind Inc. said there are half a million visually impaired individuals.
Although there is no exact data on the number of blind individuals who are literate in Braille in the country, Gaquing is one of many who aims to use his knowledge to help others read and raise awareness that such services are accessible to the visually impaired, especially in Cebu.
“Akong klarohon [sa ganahan makat-on sa Braille] ang rason nganong na-develop ang Braille. Dili gyud na siya dots lang,” Gaquing said.
(I always clarify to those interested in learning Braille the reason why Braille was developed. It's definitely not just dots.)
In many educational settings, particularly in specialized institutions, it is more common for sighted teachers or instructors to teach Braille to blind students.
Gaquing, however, is challenging conventional norms and demonstrating that a blind individual can effectively teach Braille to other blind students.
He also emphasized that Braille is not only for the blind but is also a valuable tool for anyone eager to learn.
Being visually impaired does not mean they cannot do the things sighted individuals can, and this is what Gaquing wants everyone to understand.
A sight to see, Gaquing is proficient in tinkering his computer and smartphone, surfing the web daily with an ease indistinguishable from that of a sighted individual.
Gaquing loves reading articles online, especially those on chess techniques, and also enjoys browsing social media pages and even e-commerce platforms.
He can do this thanks to advancements in technology, like using text-to-speech software for guidance.
However, a game-changing technology for the blind comes in the form of an Electronic Braille Display (EBD), a keyboard that provides access to information on a computer screen by electronically raising and lowering different combinations of pins in braille cells. Several EBDs have been loaned to the CCPL since 2015 by a Japanese electronics manufacturer.
These Braille displays can be connected to a computer through USB ports and a screen reader software interprets the text from the digital device and sends it to the Braille display.
The visually impaired can also write their hearts’ desires using the device.
“Useful man kaayo siya, especially sa studies kay dili man gud basta-basta ang device ba. Puwede ra man gud siya mapaslakan og flash drive, puwede siya ma-connect sa computer para makabasa ka sa computer para makabasa sa websites,” Gaquing said.
(It's very useful, especially for studies because the device isn't just any ordinary gadget. You can plug in a flash drive or connect it to a computer to read websites.)
This technology enables blind or visually impaired users to access digital content in a way that is both efficient and accessible, empowering them to engage with information in real time.
“The role of technology is growing very rapidly. Kinahanglan gyud mi mo-adapt. Maayo gani naay mga companies nga nag-manufacture pud og gadgets using that technology para amo,” Gaquing said.
(The role of technology is growing very rapidly. We really need to adapt. It's a good thing that there are companies manufacturing gadgets using that technology for us.)
With these innovations, the visually impaired can explore a whole new world through the touch of their fingertips.
Gaquing said learning the EBD is a step towards the bigger goal of a more digitally literate Cebu for the visually impaired.
A one-man army, Gaquing wishes to teach Braille and the EBD to as many visually impaired Cebuanos as he possibly can.
Since 2023, Gaquing has taught Braille and the EBD to fellow visually impaired Cebuanos but has noted how few students he has had.
“Ang uban man gud nga blind kay maglisod og adjust sa time kay nag-eskwela. So, dili kaayo sila kagahin og time. So ang uban, interested gyud sila nga mga estudyante. Interested sad mo mokat-on sa bag-ong technology,” Gaquing said.
(Some blind individuals have difficulty adjusting to time because they are in school. So, they don't have much spare time. Therefore, some are really interested students. They are also interested in learning about new technology.)
He said learning Braille and the EBD is crucial to their goal of achieving digital literacy and inclusivity for the visually impaired in Cebu.
Being digital literate means knowing how to use digital technology to find, manage, understand, and create information safely. It also includes skills like computer, information communications technology, information, and media literacy.
Gaquing said that although it may take some time to get used to using such devices, visually impaired individuals can easily learn the skills, and the device offers many long-term benefits for them.
He said learning the EBD can significantly assist visually impaired individuals who want to pursue their studies in institutions.
“Ang visually impaired can learn almost everything siguro, except sa mga butang nga visual kaayo. But with the help sa technology, ang mga blind can use the internet, can browse the internet, can use social media,” Gaquing said.
(Visually impaired individuals can learn almost everything, except for things that are very visual. But with the help of technology, blind people can use the internet, browse the web, and use social media.)
Gaquing wishes to see more visually impaired Cebuanos learn about this technology.
Besides seeking support, he wants to raise awareness about the availability of these devices and that he is ready to teach those who are interested.
He also hopes that in the future, others will help visually impaired individuals acquire this skill.
Despite graduating with a political science degree and passing the teacher’s board to become a licensed teacher, it took Gaquing three years to find work.
“[Tuig] 2012 pa gud ko [ni-graduate]. Wala gyud ko ka-work for years. Three years. So two years nag-standby ko… ang pinaka-main challenge gyud kay ang pagpangita og trabaho kay you are competing with a world ba nga ang mga companies gani, makakita nimo nga, uy, visually impaired man ka,” Gaquing said.
(I graduated in 2012. I really couldn’t work for years—three years, to be exact. So, for two years, I was just on standby. The main challenge was finding a job because you’re competing in a world where even companies might see that you are visually impaired.)
Despite having a professional degree, Gaquing set aside his diploma to learn new skills in touch, taking up a course in massage therapy to make ends meet.
Although Gaquing earned a stable income from massage therapy, his fortunes took another hit when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, causing people to avoid physical touch and significantly reducing his income.
“Nag-massage ko from 2016 to pandemic. Pag-pandemic, naundang ang massage tanan. Pagbalik sa pandemic, medyo mingaw na kaayo ang massage. Gamay na kaayo’g income,” Gaquing said.
(I did massage therapy from 2016 until the pandemic. When the pandemic started, all massage services stopped. After the pandemic, the massage business was quite slow, and the income was significantly reduced.)
“Sa katong pag-pandemic, nahimong turning point. Nag-focus man sad gyud ko sa massage ra. Nalimtan pud nako… kining naa pud koy family, naa na koy duha ka anak,” Gaquing said.
(During the pandemic, it became a turning point. I was very focused on massage therapy. I also forgot that I have a family and now have two children.)
Fortunately, a friend helped him secure a job order position with the Local School Board of the Cebu City Hall, providing a much-needed opportunity to reenter the workforce. He was then assigned at CCPL in September 2021 on a work-from-home arrangement, with him helping the blind with their studies.
Although Gaquing is grateful for the opportunities that have come his way, it took him several years to find a job that matches his adroitness, a sentiment shared by many visually impaired individuals.
“Murag naa sa ilang hunahuna ba nga dili gyud ka diha bastabasta nga madawat kay ig compare, daghan kaayo kag kompetensya nga pagpang-apply kay, of course, tan-aw nila sa imong disability, less productive ka imong pagka-visually compared,” Gaquing said.
(It seems like they think you’re not easily accepted because, in comparison, there’s a lot of competition when applying. Of course, they see your disability and might view you as less productive because of your visual impairment.)
To overcome these obstacles, Gaquing said visually impaired individuals must constantly prove their capabilities and demonstrate that they are just as qualified and competent as anyone else in the workforce.
“Maong kinahanglan pud nimong i-prove sa imong self nga kaya nimo. I can do this, I can do that,” he added.
(That’s why you need to prove to yourself that you’re capable. I can do this, I can do that.)
Gaquing also said a challenge among the visually impaired is the cost of education, as not everyone can afford it.
He added that there is a crucial need for support in education, especially in acquiring gadgets like computers and laptops that can facilitate learning.
“We really need help from all sectors, from the government, from the private sectors para unta ma-boost ang amoang needs. Ma-provide ang mga important nga mga needs namo sa pagtuon og skuwela,” Gaquing said.
(We really need help from all sectors, including the government and private sectors, to boost our needs. We need to ensure that our important educational needs are met.)
Gaquing encourages the visually impaired community not to let their condition hinder their success but to engage with the world openly and confidently.
“Dili ta magtago-tago sa balay, unya dili ta mauwaw mga makigkuan sa mga tawo. Di ta mauwaw nga mo-show sa atong kamahoan. Di sad ta mauwaw nga mangutana sa gusto natong makamahoan,” Gaquing said.
(We shouldn't hide away at home or be shy about interacting with others. We shouldn't be embarrassed to showcase our skills. We should also not be afraid to ask about what we want to learn.)
In the next couple of years, he envisions Cebu offering a more inclusive environment, with improved accessibility in public spaces to support the visually impaired.
Gaquing emphasizes the power of hope and perseverance, urging individuals to overcome intimidation and actively seek knowledge.
“Dili gyud ta mawa sa paglaum. Dili nato himuong hindrance to succeed atong visual impairment. If there’s a will, there’s a way gyud,” Gaquing said.
(We should never lose hope. We shouldn't let our visual impairment be a hindrance to our success. If there's a will, there's always a way.)
By embracing technology and continually learning, he said the visually impaired can significantly enhance their lives and achieve their goals.
Gaquing continues to encourage everyone, both visually impaired and sighted individuals alike, to visit the library regularly and learn from its diverse resources.
And as the blind librarian shuts down his computer, he grabs his smartphone that talks back to him, and books a motorcycle taxi through an app just like everyone around him.
Even as he continues to carry the weight of the world on the daily, Gaquing finds shelter in a place where he can reenergize and find his center -- home. To a loyal partner and their two kids. (JGS)