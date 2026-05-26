A bridge to nowhere? Online backlash grows over unusable P106M Argao bridge project

Summary:

Photos of an apparently unfinished, blocked-off bridge widening project in Argao have sparked fierce public criticism online because the massive structure completely lacks proper connecting roads on both sides.

DPWH 7 records show the contract was awarded to QM Builders for a final cost of P106,149,994.48 and is officially marked as 100 percent complete.

Inquiries sent to the Municipality of Argao and DPWH 7 since Monday, May 25, 2026, regarding the unusable P106-million infrastructure project have gone completely unanswered.

PHOTOS of an apparently unfinished bridge widening project in the Municipality of Argao have sparked fierce public criticism online. Netizens are demanding answers after noticing that the massive structure completely lacks proper connecting roads on both sides.

While government records show the project is officially marked as 100 percent complete, it remains entirely blocked off to traffic.

Over P106M spent on 'complete' project

Documents obtained by SunStar Cebu reveal that the project falls under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7. The contract (ID 22H00013) was signed on March 7, 2022, and awarded to QM Builders with a total bid amount of P104,557,750. Funding came from the Regular Infrastructure budget under the General Appropriations Act of 2022.

According to the DPWH Project and Contract Management Application Web, the bridge is officially finished, listing a final total contract cost of P106,149,994.48. The project took effect on March 11, 2022, and was originally scheduled to end on August 12, 2023, after a 276-day construction timeline.

SunStar Cebu has repeatedly reached out to both the Municipality of Argao and DPWH 7 via Messenger and email since Monday, May 25, 2026, but inquiries to both offices have gone unanswered.

Netizens vent frustration: 'Just for decoration?'

The bridge, which runs parallel to the Natalio B. Bacalso S. National Highway (Cebu South Road), has become a hot topic on social media. Local residents and commuters are deeply frustrated that a project meant to ease traffic cannot be used.

"Dugay nang nahuman pero di pa magamit kay wala pa’y approaches? Decoration lang? (It's been finished for a long time already, but it still can’t be used because there are no approaches yet? Just for decoration?)" one online commenter pointed out.

Other community members questioned the budget allocation and expressed concern over the long delays. One netizen worried that the bridge might start to decay before it ever opens, leading to even more taxpayer money being spent on repairs.

Another resident noted the frustrating silence from local leaders:

"Dugay na kaayo ni nga isyu, apan hangtud karon way usa sa atong mga lokal nga opisyal ang nihatag og katinawan (It's been a long-standing issue, yet until now none of our local officials has provided any clarification)."

Timeline

Satellite and street-level imagery track the long history of the stalled project:

November 2022: Google Images show construction equipment and materials arrive at the site.

July 2023: Active repair and development works are visibly ongoing.

September 2024: Images reveal the main concrete structure of the bridge is fully built.

May 2025: The most recent images show the bridge sitting empty, with absolutely no approach roads constructed on either end.

What happens next?

As it stands, vehicles traveling in and out of Argao are forced to bypass the new structure entirely. Until DPWH 7 or local officials break their silence and explain why the connecting roads were left out, this P106-million piece of infrastructure will remain a bridge to nowhere.