HENRY Fernan, 48, has been experiencing sore and itchy skin from the acid in Buli tree trunks soaked in seawater while preparing them for broom making in Paknaan, Mandaue City, on September 10, 2024.

A father of six, Henry earns P12 per bundle of trunks, completing at least 40 bundles daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., making P480 a day.