A cat, a hat and a little reminder about growing up

As a child, I remember being a little frightened by the original Cat in the Hat. There was something intimidating about a humongous talking cat suddenly appearing in a house and turning everything upside down. This time around, however, the animated version redeemed that childhood impression, making the character feel more endearing, hilarious and wonderfully chaotic.

The humor lands well, with plenty of playful antics, witty exchanges and amusing situations that keep the story entertaining. Beyond the laughs, however, the film touches on something many of us can relate to: growing up and struggling to understand our parents’ decisions for us.

There is a certain teenage angst in wanting to have a world of our own, to make our own choices and to be understood without having to explain ourselves all the time. Yet, somewhere between wanting independence and figuring out who we are, we also learn that our parents’ intentions often come from a place of love and concern.

The film gently reminds us that growing up does not mean we have to lose our sense of wonder. Sometimes, we need a little chaos, a little laughter and a reminder not to take life too seriously. It also speaks to the importance of allowing children to explore, make mistakes and discover the world at their own pace.

Beneath the colorful animation, exaggerated antics and mischievous humor is a story about family, understanding and the simple joys of being a child.

If you know, you know: live, laugh and love. Those are still pretty good words to live by.

“The Cat in the Hat” had an early screening at NUSTAR Cinemas on Nov. 3 and opens in cinemas on Friday, Nov. 6. / JAT S