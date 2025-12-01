A community lighting up the season

A Tree of Hope and a handcrafted belen were the evening’s anchors. The Tree of Hope glittered with Capiz shell lanterns and red ornaments became a symbol of togetherness, a visual nod to local materials and coastal craft. Along with a five-foot-tall Nativity Scene, hand-carved belen using narra wood, lovingly made by artisans from Barangay Mactan, a heartfelt display of distinct imprint for Cebuano craftsmanship and community collaboration that embodies the true spirit of Christmas.

The tree-lighting was led by Lapu‑Lapu City Mayor Cindi King Chan, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls VP for Strategic Support Rene Arnobit, The Mactan Newtown general manager Marilou Kiunisala and Barangay Captain Efren Aying. Kiunisala framed the event as more than a seasonal spectacle, it is about connections that help people move forward.

“As we welcome this season, it’s important to recognize that it is about more than just festivities but it’s about the connections that help us move forward. This is what a Bright Christmas represents, not just the ornaments, but the unity we foster when we choose hope and generosity,” she said.

Mayor Chan linked the celebration to the resilience shown by Cebuanos this year. After a string of hardships, an earthquake and successive typhoons, she urged attendees to remember the season’s deeper meaning.

“These past few months have not been easy for fellow Cebuanos, from the strong earthquake to the typhoons. As we light this Christmas tree in The Mactan Newtown, we remember that the true spirit is felt most when we choose to care and support those who carry heavy burdens. Every act of kindness becomes part of a truly meaningful Christmas when love is not just spoken, but also practiced. We are a community that does not run away from hardship, but a city that rises together. Hope shines brightest when acts of kindness are done,” she said, noting that acts of kindness are what make the season meaningful and the community stronger.

Local music and youthful energy carried the program. opened the performances, followed by the SEI Children’s Drum and Bugle Corps. The Celestial Voices Choral rounded out the evening with familiar carols that kept the crowd in good spirits. The Mactan Newtown will keep the momentum through the holidays. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, the Boardwalk will host a Yuletide Fair with pop-up stores open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight. Weekend evenings will feature Moonlight Melodies, spotlighting local buskers and giving visitors more chances to gather and enjoy live performances.

The launch was less about flash and more about a shared presence, a reminder that when a town comes together, light takes on a different meaning. In the Tree of Hope and the hand-carved belen, The Mactan Newtown’s Bright Christmas offered a modest, clear message: community, craft and hope are what make the season bright.