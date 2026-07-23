A different side of southern Cebu at Cancalanog Falls

There’s something satisfying about discovering a place through a friend’s recommendation instead of an algorithm. For visitors making the trip to Cancalanog Falls in Alegria, Cebu, the destination offers exactly that kind of experience: simple and adventurous.

Tucked away beyond winding mountain roads, Cancalanog rewards those who make the journey with towering trees, crystal-clear waters and a refreshing escape into nature.

For Junry Niño Tabiolo, the invitation came from friends. He had never heard of the falls before, but one visit was enough to leave an impression.

‘‘We just wanted to go somewhere different,’’ he said. ‘‘My friends invited me, so I went.’’

The drive itself becomes part of the experience. As the highway gives way to winding mountain roads, the scenery slowly changes. For Tabiolo, the final stretch was the most memorable.

‘‘You still have to go uphill and through winding roads. Near the entrance, the road becomes narrow, and it can feel a little sketchy, especially on a motorcycle,’’ he recalled.

Still, he believes that’s part of what makes the trip worthwhile.

‘‘If your goal is to explore, then the journey itself becomes part of the memories.’’

Ed Vincent Flores had a different experience. He discovered Cancalanog Falls through recommendations and social media, and while the drive was long, he found it surprisingly accessible.

‘‘The road is cemented and very accessible for both motorcycles and cars,’’ he said. ‘‘You can easily find the location through Google Maps or Waze.’’

No matter how visitors arrive, the destination leaves a lasting first impression.

‘‘It was really refreshing,’’ Tabiolo said. ‘‘You can breathe fresh air, and everywhere you look is green. It’s relaxing for the eyes.’’

Flores shared the same sentiment. ‘‘It was really stunning because we’re not used to seeing places like this in the city.’’

Surrounded by towering trees, Cancalanog Falls feels like a pocket of calm tucked deep within the mountains. Families spread out on picnic tables while groups of friends spend the afternoon swimming, laughing and cooling off in the clear water.

What surprised them about the falls is its depth.

Unlike some waterfalls in Cebu that are known for shallow pools, Cancalanog offers several areas suitable for cliff jumping, making it a favorite among thrill-seekers.

‘‘This is the first waterfall I’ve visited that’s deep enough to jump into,’’ Tabiolo said. ‘‘There are many spots where you can safely jump as long as you’re careful.’’

For Flores, cliff jumping was easily the highlight of the day.

‘‘It was exciting,’’ he said. ‘‘Definitely something I’d do again.’’

Beyond the adventure, both visitors praised how well the site has been maintained.

‘‘The place is clean,’’ Tabiolo observed. ‘‘You won’t really see old trash lying around. The few pieces of litter you might find were probably left by visitors that same day.’’

Flores was equally impressed.

‘‘I was surprised by how well-maintained the place is and how much effort has been put into taking care of it.’’

Another welcome surprise is that Cancalanog remains an affordable day trip. Entrance costs P50 per person, while motorcycle parking is only P20. Picnic tables are available at no extra cost, making it easy for families and groups to spend hours by the water without spending much.

For both travelers, Cancalanog Falls deserves more attention.

‘‘It’s the perfect place to unwind with family and friends,’’ Tabiolo said.

Flores agreed.

«It deserves more attention because it offers adventure and experiences that other waterfalls may not have.»

Affordable and easy to reach, Cancalanog Falls shows that memorable adventures don’t always come with a hefty price tag. But its accessibility also comes with a shared responsibility. As more travelers discover this quiet corner of southern Cebu, preserving its clear waters, towering trees and peaceful surroundings becomes just as important as enjoying them.

Pack out your trash, respect the community that cares for the area and leave the falls as pristine as you found them, so the next visitor can experience the same sense of wonder.