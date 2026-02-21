A family life in art

RED Pates, 41, has turned a lifelong passion into a way of life. Beside her is her daughter, Sayoko Pates, 18, who mirrors her quiet devotion to art, a bond formed not just by blood but by brushstrokes on canvas.

Red began painting at the age of 15. Her works are defined by repeating circles—forms that reflect continuity, cycles and the quiet monotony of daily life. What may seem repetitive becomes harmonious, creating rhythm and balance within her compositions.

Working mainly with ink and acrylic, Red often collaborates with fellow artists. She keeps her philosophy simple.

“The simpler your goal is, the harder it is,” she said.

She said this belief guides her minimalist approach to art.

Red can paint with both her left and right hands, allowing her to work in what she described as a relaxed and meditative state. She sells her artworks to support her family and continues to refine her craft as an apprentice to established Cebuano artists Jose “Kimsoy” Yap Jr. and Luther Galicano II.

Sayoko’s artistic journey began at age 4. She initially drew anime characters before discovering her own voice through Fauvism. Using pastels and colored pencils, she creates bold, colorful and expressive works marked by exaggerated facial features and vivid emotions.

She said Fauvism appeals to her because it frees her imagination and allows her to paint without pressure, guided purely by feeling.

Now a first-year Business Administration student at a university in Cebu City, Sayoko has begun accepting commissioned works. She sees art as both a creative outlet and a source of income.

“It’s my pastime,” she shares. “But it’s also something that can help me financially.”

Beyond their individual practices, Red and Sayoko also collaborate on paintings, projects that serve as both creative expression and a form of mother-daughter bonding..

In these shared moments, art becomes more than a profession or a hobby. It becomes a connection passed from one generation to the next.

For Red and Sayoko Pates, art is not just something they create; it is something they live together.

February marks National Arts Month, which celebrates Filipino creativity. The story of Red and Sayoko Pates reminds us that art extends beyond galleries, homes and shared spaces. / Juan Carlo de Vela