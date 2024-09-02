A festive challenge at the BE Grand Bohol International Marathon

Runners from around the globe recently gathered for an exhilarating test of endurance at the BE Grand Resort Bohol International Marathon held in Panglao, Bohol, on August 25, 2024. This year’s event, themed the “Fiesta Islands Run,” attracted 3,000 participants who embraced both the scenic beauty and the demanding terrain of the marathon course.
Participants faced a variety of challenges across four race categories: the 5k for beginners, the 10k for those seeking a tougher challenge, the 21k half-marathon, and the ultimate 42k full marathon for the most dedicated athletes.
The official route was equipped with aid and hydration stations to support the runners, with the event’s unique twist of offering local delicacies as replenishment for the runners. Along the course, runners encountered stations featuring lechon baka (roast beef) and lechon baboy (roast pork), offering a delicious and energizing boost as they pushed towards the finish line.
In the 42k full marathon, the male category podium was led by Florendo Lapiz, who clinched first place with a remarkable time of two hours, forty-one minutes, and thirty-one seconds. He was followed by Maclin Sadia, who finished in two hours, fifty-one minutes, and thirty seconds, and Ian Simbahon, who secured third place with a time of three hours, nine minutes, and fifteen seconds.
In the female category, Ave Marie Abos took the top spot with a notable finish of three hours, fifty-five minutes, and twenty-eight seconds. Mary Rose Catamco came in second with a time of four hours, two minutes, and thirty-six seconds, while Josephine Rodriguez rounded out the top three with a finish time of four hours, ten minutes, and twenty-seven seconds.
The BE Grand Resort Bohol team, in partnership with local government units (LGUs), made sure every aspect of the marathon was carefully planned and executed. Their joint efforts were key to creating a seamless and enjoyable event, from organizing safety measures and managing traffic to enhancing the festive atmosphere with local culture and performances.
The team and LGUs are proud of how this year’s event turned out and are eager to build on its success. They are already brainstorming ways to make next year’s marathon even more exciting, aiming to create an experience that both participants and spectators will look forward to each year.
“We are glad that we are sharing this event with the different attendees coming from areas of the Philippines and even abroad,” shared Rey Frabricante, general manager of BE Grand Resort Bohol.
The BE Grand Resort Bohol’s marathon tested physical limits and celebrated the spirit of camaraderie, making the marathon a memorable and festive experience for everyone involved.