A festive challenge at the BE Grand Bohol International Marathon

In the 42k full marathon, the male category podium was led by Florendo Lapiz, who clinched first place with a remarkable time of two hours, forty-one minutes, and thirty-one seconds. He was followed by Maclin Sadia, who finished in two hours, fifty-one minutes, and thirty seconds, and Ian Simbahon, who secured third place with a time of three hours, nine minutes, and fifteen seconds.

In the female category, Ave Marie Abos took the top spot with a notable finish of three hours, fifty-five minutes, and twenty-eight seconds. Mary Rose Catamco came in second with a time of four hours, two minutes, and thirty-six seconds, while Josephine Rodriguez rounded out the top three with a finish time of four hours, ten minutes, and twenty-seven seconds.

The BE Grand Resort Bohol team, in partnership with local government units (LGUs), made sure every aspect of the marathon was carefully planned and executed. Their joint efforts were key to creating a seamless and enjoyable event, from organizing safety measures and managing traffic to enhancing the festive atmosphere with local culture and performances.

The team and LGUs are proud of how this year’s event turned out and are eager to build on its success. They are already brainstorming ways to make next year’s marathon even more exciting, aiming to create an experience that both participants and spectators will look forward to each year.

“We are glad that we are sharing this event with the different attendees coming from areas of the Philippines and even abroad,” shared Rey Frabricante, general manager of BE Grand Resort Bohol.

The BE Grand Resort Bohol’s marathon tested physical limits and celebrated the spirit of camaraderie, making the marathon a memorable and festive experience for everyone involved.