‘A Few Good Men,’ ‘When Harry Met Sally...’ director, wife found dead

HOLLYWOOD director Rob Reiner, 78, and his partner, Michele Singer, 68, were both found dead in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

According to a report by People.com, the couple sustained stab wounds, and the suspected suspect was said to be their own son, Nick Reiner, who was reportedly a drug addict.

However, police have not confirmed this as the investigation remains ongoing.

Nick was said to have been in and out of rehabilitation since the age of 15, with his addiction reportedly worsening over time. Reiner and Singer were married in 1989 and have three children, one of whom is Nick.

Reiner’s notable Hollywood films include “Stand by Me” (1986), “The Princess Bride” (1987), “When Harry Met Sally...” (1989), “Misery” (1990), “A Few Good Men” (1992), “The American President (1995) and “Ghosts of Mississippi” (1996). / TRC