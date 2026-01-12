A final goodbye before the landfill collapse

When he arrived, chaos gripped the ground zero -- sirens, shouting, heavy machinery clawing through trash, families crying at the edges of the site. Bienvenido tried to dig with his bare hands, calling Rowena’s name, but authorities pulled him away.

“How can I stop?” he pleaded. “My wife is in there.”

Rescuers said oxygen was being pumped into possible air pockets. They told him to wait.

He waited -- through suffocating hours, through night air heavy with landfill gas, through a silence that felt louder than screams.

He searched for answers, for a safety officer, for someone to explain how a place of work became a death trap. No one came.

Morning arrived with no miracle.

On January 9, rescuers pulled Rowena from the rubble. She did not wake up.

At home, three children waited for a mother who would never walk through the door again.

Their eldest, Stephen Clark, still remembers the last time he saw her smile.

After Sinulog dance practice, he told his mother he was no longer an honor student because of one low grade. Rowena only smiled and told him that finishing school was all that mattered.

Her final gifts to her children were watches -- small, ordinary things that now mark every passing second without her.

Rowena was a joyful woman, a responsible wife, and a mother who worked not for herself but for her children’s future.

Bienvenido clings to that purpose now. Despite his grief, he promises to do everything he can to ensure their children finish their studies, even without her.

The Binaliw landfill landslide has left several workers dead and others still missing, forcing the suspension of waste collection in parts of Metro Cebu and raising urgent questions about safety, accountability, and the cost of neglect.

Investigations continue as families wait -- some still hoping, others already mourning.

Bienvenido is asking the Cebu City Government to help his children enter the city’s scholarship program.

He is also still waiting for Prime Waste Solutions to fulfill burial assistance for Rowena.

Every morning, Bienvenido still wakes up at 4 a.m. But now, there is no one to wake with coffee and a hug—only the memory of a goodbye that came twice, and a love strong enough to survive even the collapse of a mountain. (Juan Carlo de Vela)