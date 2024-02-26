Cebu

Fire razes 41 houses

Fire hits Sitio Sta. Lucia, Barangay Tinago, Cebu City on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
Fire hits Sitio Sta. Lucia, Barangay Tinago, Cebu City on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

A fire struck Sitio Sta. Lucia, Brgy. Tinago, Cebu City at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, totally burning 41 houses and partially burning one.

Still missing as of 3 a.m. were four persons: Parolito Otadoy, 60; Rosita Otadoy, 56; Joseph Otadoy, 14; and Jeffrey Otadoy, 12, according to the Cebu City Fire Office Intelligence and Investigation Section.

Four other persons were injured, three of them from the Otadoy family. 

Fifty families were affected, as the fire raced through a 1,200-square-meter area.

Damage was estimated at P7.05 million. / CTL

