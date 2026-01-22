A floating city at sea

As I was ushered to the main deck, I saw the iconic Swarovski crystal staircase. This dazzling centerpiece immediately took my breath away. Positioned at the heart of the ship, it quickly became a favorite photo spot for guests. It was not just something to look at. Walking up and down the sparkling stairs felt like part of the experience.

Another favorite feature was the giant LED screen above the main hall, said to hold the record for the longest LED dome at sea. It functions as a digital ceiling that creates different scenery depending on the theme. Both features are exclusive to the MSC cruise line.

Onboard life

Waking up at sea hits different, especially in your own cabin. Sea days were pure relaxation, no alarms and no rush. I stayed in a verandah room with a private balcony. Every morning, I sat outside, admired the calm, clear waters and felt the gentle rhythm of the ship moving.

The cabins were designed to be both comfortable and practical, with plenty of cabinets and storage. A helpful tip is to use all the dressers, drawers and closet space so you do not end up spreading luggage everywhere while unpacking. The bed was also very cozy, perfect for resting after long hours of exploring ports.

Amenities and culinary delights

MSC Bellissima is huge. Exploring the ship feels like wandering through a modern city at sea. Three decks are dedicated to wellness, fully equipped with a full-size gym, sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, and private jacuzzis.

For thrill seekers, the ship takes fun to another level with a water park on the topmost deck. It features high-speed slides, twisty tubes and splash playgrounds for kids and adults. Interactive water cannons, tipping buckets and water games add another layer of excitement. These features encourage active play, teamwork and plenty of laughter for families.

After a long day of play, it is time to eat. Dining onboard feels like a special event, from the presentations to the flavors and overall vibe. Guests can enjoy multicourse meals or explore the specialty restaurants.

Entertainment and beyond

Entertainment onboard was world-class. The ship comes alive in the evenings with Broadway-style theater shows and acrobatics. Each night offered interactive musicals and magic shows performed by artists from around the world.

One of my favorite highlights was the Zumba sessions. It was not just a workout, it felt like a party. Almost every night, sessions were held on the pool deck, with guests from different countries dancing together. Instructors of different backgrounds brought energy, fun and laughter.

Then there was the silent disco. Headphones on, different music channels, young and old dancing together. It felt silly at first, but those nights were reminders that it is okay to let go and enjoy the moment.

Aside from the onboard shows, tucked away on the game room deck is a pair of full-scale F1 simulators. Developed through a global partnership with Formula 1, these life-size racing cars offer more than just a game. They are performance machines used by professional drivers to sharpen their skills. It is a chance to experience a Grand Prix-style drive at sea.