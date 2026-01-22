A floating city at sea

From the moment I stepped on the ship, it felt like entering a floating world of lights, music and entertainment. The ship felt like a destination on its own.
MSC Bellissima is one of the largest ships in the MSC cruise fleet. This massive ship was designed for cruisers who want a balance of luxury and entertainment at sea.
As I was ushered to the main deck, I saw the iconic Swarovski crystal staircase. This dazzling centerpiece immediately took my breath away. Positioned at the heart of the ship, it quickly became a favorite photo spot for guests. It was not just something to look at. Walking up and down the sparkling stairs felt like part of the experience.
Another favorite feature was the giant LED screen above the main hall, said to hold the record for the longest LED dome at sea. It functions as a digital ceiling that creates different scenery depending on the theme. Both features are exclusive to the MSC cruise line.
Onboard life
Waking up at sea hits different, especially in your own cabin. Sea days were pure relaxation, no alarms and no rush. I stayed in a verandah room with a private balcony. Every morning, I sat outside, admired the calm, clear waters and felt the gentle rhythm of the ship moving.
The cabins were designed to be both comfortable and practical, with plenty of cabinets and storage. A helpful tip is to use all the dressers, drawers and closet space so you do not end up spreading luggage everywhere while unpacking. The bed was also very cozy, perfect for resting after long hours of exploring ports.
Amenities and culinary delights
MSC Bellissima is huge. Exploring the ship feels like wandering through a modern city at sea. Three decks are dedicated to wellness, fully equipped with a full-size gym, sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, and private jacuzzis.
For thrill seekers, the ship takes fun to another level with a water park on the topmost deck. It features high-speed slides, twisty tubes and splash playgrounds for kids and adults. Interactive water cannons, tipping buckets and water games add another layer of excitement. These features encourage active play, teamwork and plenty of laughter for families.
After a long day of play, it is time to eat. Dining onboard feels like a special event, from the presentations to the flavors and overall vibe. Guests can enjoy multicourse meals or explore the specialty restaurants.
Entertainment and beyond
Entertainment onboard was world-class. The ship comes alive in the evenings with Broadway-style theater shows and acrobatics. Each night offered interactive musicals and magic shows performed by artists from around the world.
One of my favorite highlights was the Zumba sessions. It was not just a workout, it felt like a party. Almost every night, sessions were held on the pool deck, with guests from different countries dancing together. Instructors of different backgrounds brought energy, fun and laughter.
Then there was the silent disco. Headphones on, different music channels, young and old dancing together. It felt silly at first, but those nights were reminders that it is okay to let go and enjoy the moment.
Aside from the onboard shows, tucked away on the game room deck is a pair of full-scale F1 simulators. Developed through a global partnership with Formula 1, these life-size racing cars offer more than just a game. They are performance machines used by professional drivers to sharpen their skills. It is a chance to experience a Grand Prix-style drive at sea.
Ports of call
As MSC Bellissima sailed across the ocean, two ports of call stood out for me: Jeju, South Korea, and Kumamoto, Japan.
Jeju, known as Korea’s island paradise, greeted me with fresh sea breeze and green landscapes. Volcanic terrain, lush tangerine farms and dramatic coastlines made every photo feel postcard-worthy.
First on the agenda was the Innisfree Jeju House, a serene pavilion beside the O’Sulloc Tea Museum. Visiting both in one stop became a personal favorite. Walking through rows of tea bushes, the air felt crisp and fresh. Inside, I sampled organic desserts and even made organic soaps.
Another Jeju highlight was tangerine picking. I visited a tangerine cafe where guests can pick fruit directly from the trees. Being surrounded by bright orange trees felt calming. The cafe itself was cozy with rustic charm. I ordered a tangerine-based drink and dessert, both citrusy, sweet and refreshing.
One of the things I enjoy most about cruising is waking up in different ports without the hassle. The next stop brought me to Kumamoto, Japan.
Docking at Kumamoto Port, I was greeted by countless Kumamon bear statues. They were everywhere, welcoming visitors. As a “One Piece” fan, I took a one-hour ride to see the Luffy statue. Seeing it filled me with excitement and nostalgia. Knowing that the creator, Eiichiro Oda, is from Kumamoto made the experience even more meaningful.
After a long and interesting day, nothing beats a good meal and time to reflect while watching the sunset at sea.
Cruising on MSC Bellissima felt like hitting pause on real life. I have experienced other cruises before, but this one carried a quiet kind of magic. S\