Text message triggers violent attack: Man stabs close friend

A LONG-STANDING friendship that once felt like family turned into a violent midnight attack in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. Police say a private cellphone message caused a 36-year-old contractor to turn a 15-inch knife on his 24-year-old friend.

A suspicious discovery

The contractor, identified only as "Jessie," said he discovered the message while using his wife's cellphone after their child had played with it. He saw a text from his close friend, "Alvin," claiming he had kissed Jessie's wife.

The text raised heavy suspicions, especially since Jessie knew Alvin and his wife had previously gone to Busay together and were reportedly alone. Angry and suspicious, Jessie called Alvin on a video call and demanded they meet up to talk.

“Sa dihang gitawagan nako siya, gi video call sa akong cellphone, giingnan nako siya nga magstorya mi. Nadugay siya ug abot, mao nga mipatigbabaw ang akong kasuko. Mao kadto nga miingon ko sa akong kaugalingon nga patyon gyud tika,” Jessie said.

(When I called him through a video call on my cellphone, I told him that we needed to talk. He took too long to arrive, so my anger got the better of me. That was when I told myself that I would really kill you.)

Midnight attack and arrest

At around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, Alvin rode his motorcycle past Jessie's home in Upper Laguerta, Barangay Lahug. Instead of a conversation, Jessie allegedly attacked Alvin, stabbing him multiple times with a 15-inch knife.

Despite sustaining several wounds, Alvin managed to run away. Rescuers from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office transported him to the Cebu City Medical Center for medical treatment.

Officers from the Mabolo Police Station arrested Jessie during a follow-up operation and recovered the weapon.

No remorse after betrayal

Jessie admitted to the stabbing and, according to police, showed no remorse, citing felt betrayal by someone he trusted.

“Nganong buhaton man nimo nga naa man kay anak ug asawa. Nag-uban mong duha sa Busay, ug hubog siya. Mao nga mihalok siya nimo. Mao kana ang hinungdan nganong gidunggab tika,” Jessie added.

(Why would you do that when you have a child and a wife. The two of you went to Busay together, and she was drunk. That was why he kissed you. That is the reason why I stabbed you.)

Jessie remains in police custody as law enforcement officers prepare to file a formal complaint for frustrated homicide against him. What began as a single text message has left one man hospitalized, another in jail, and a close friendship destroyed. AYB and ABC