A gift that playson: Cheng Family honors Kingston's legacy with piano donation

Performances from the heart

The evening’s performances were a testament to the family’s bond and their shared love for the arts. His cousin, Kenna Rae Tee, performed a rendition of Coldplay’s “Everglow” — a song Kenna recalls Kingston had been eager to hear and one of his absolute favorites. Kenna played the melody on the very piano that was donated, while her brother, Kyler Josh Tee, joined on the violin, creating a “full circle” moment that touched everyone in attendance.

Following this, his uncle, Kelie Ko, delivered a stirring vocal performance of “Cinema Paradiso” and “To Where You Are.” Kyler Josh Tee also shared in the tribute by providing instrumental accompaniment, contributing to a night of music that served as a bridge between the family’s grief and their celebration of Kingston’s life.

Intersection of business, art

Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng was a young and promising entrepreneur and musician who left a lasting impression on both the business and arts communities in Cebu. As the founder of The Mill Lifestyle Café, he created a space that reflected his own aesthetic — minimalist, warm and disciplined.

His musical peers in the String Edition Orchestra admired him for his technical mastery. Enrolling in violin lessons at just 13, he was described as “Violin 1 material.” He was a leader who never showed up to a rehearsal unprepared, valuing people’s time and treating his musical circle as family.

Gentle soul remembered

Beyond his professional achievements, Kingston was remembered as a gentle, respectful and family-oriented soul. His mentors spoke of his vibrant yet humble energy. To those closest to him, he was not only accomplished but deeply human — someone who cherished relationships above all else.

Tragically, Kingston’s life was cut short in the early hours of Feb. 8, 2026, after he was struck by a speeding vehicle while walking in Banilad, Cebu City.

Enduring legacy

Though gone too soon, Kingston’s story continues — not just in the coffee served at The Mill or the memories of the String Edition Orchestra, but in every student who will sit down at his piano to find their own voice. He lived with a rare intentionality, reminding us all that a life lived with passion — no matter how short — is a life that never truly goes silent.