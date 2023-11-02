A glimpse of Furne Amato's Immaculate Machinations'

JOSEPH ONG / Photographer

Haute Couture is a high form of art that one cannot simply get into without the talent and vision, but Cebuano designer Furne Amato has mastered the craft of elevated fashion to a tee and propelled himself to new heights with his latest fashion show titled, “Immaculate Machinations,” held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on Oct. 22, 2023.

Cebuano designer Furne Amato has long been a household name and a veteran in the world of haute couture. Widely known for his tasteful fusion of the avant-garde with timeless elegance, Amato cemented his legacy as one of the fashion world’s most innovative designers with his unconventional yet outstandingly chic collections that have garnered international attention and prestigious accolades.

His atelier, “Amato,” which translates to “beloved” in Italian, launched in 2002 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since then, the designer has never ceased to show his artistic prowess through series of fashion shows at some of the fashion capitals in the world such as Paris, Milan, New York, London and several other cities. Recently, his works have made their way to the shores of the designer’s hometown, the Queen City of the South. The show was nothing short of extraordinary and mesmerizing as each of the 50 pieces that came on stage fully captivated the audience.