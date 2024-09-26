A guide for voter registration

ELIGIBLE voters have four days left, or until September 30, 2024, to register for the 2025 midterm elections.

The midterm elections will be held on May 12, 2025.

Where to register?

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Central Visayas spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta said eligible individuals can proceed to the Comelec offices of the respective cities or municipalities, or through the designated satellite registration venues.

For Cebu City, aside from the Comelec offices, individuals can also register in the satellite venue located at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

What to prepare?

Individuals who wish to register need to prepare valid government identification cards (iDs). Comelec accepts the following IDs:

• PhilSys national ID

• Postal ID card

• PWD ID Card

• Student's ID card or library card

• Senior citizen's ID card

• Land Transportation Office Driver's license/Student Permit

• NBI clearance

• Philippine passport

• SSS/GSIS, other unified multi-purpose ID card

• Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID card

• Professional Regulatory Commission license

• Certificate of confirmation from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) for UCC/IP members

• Barangay identification/certilication with photo

Under Comelec guidelines, cedula, police clearance, and company ID are not acceptable.

Who can register?

Individuals who have yet to register and will turn 18 years old on or before the day of the elections are qualified to register. (JJL)