Disney’s “Hexed” opens with a teenager who’s too much for her small suburban life. Billie Doe (Hailee Steinfeld) is impulsive, a little odd, and then she finds out she has real magic. That takes her to Hexe, a hidden witch realm, with her careful, rule-following mom Alice (Rashida Jones) tagging along.

Under the capes and creatures, it’s a story about hiding. Most of us learn early which parts of ourselves are fine to show and which to tone down. Girls especially get the message to be agreeable and easy to read. “Hexed” pushes back: the weird parts might be worth keeping.

It’s also a mother-daughter story. Billie and Alice don’t see the world the same way, and the film is fine with that. Sometimes love is just making room for who the other person is becoming.

Cebu audiences got a first look at the film on November 21, 2026, during an advance screening at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Large Screen Format cinema. Media members, influencers and guests arrived in red capes, transforming the room into one big coven.

The cast also includes Walton Goggins as Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive three-eyed cat, and Jodie Foster as Queen Celeste.

“Hexed” opens nationwide on Nov. 25. / JAT S