A historic stage a Cebu fashion designer, a nation's girl group

Some milestones are remembered not only for who stood onstage, but also for who dressed the moment.

When BINI became the first act to headline a major concert at the historic SM Seaside Cebu Arena, they marked the occasion with a show-stopping performance and also with a meaningful nod to local artistry. Behind the custom opening looks that welcomed thousands of fans was Cebu-based designer Axel Que, whose creations brought a touch of Cebu to one of the city’s biggest entertainment milestones.

For Que, the collaboration was more than another styling project. It was a chance to tell a Cebuano story on a stage that would make history, dressing the Nation’s Girl Group in designs inspired by Sinulog, the Sto. Niño and the craftsmanship that has long defined Cebu fashion.

‘‘It started when their stylist, Ica Villanueva, messaged me to pull out some pieces from my collection ‘Marry Me’ for a promotional video,’’ Que said. ‘‘After that, they realized there was a segment in the concert that needed structured gowns, so they contacted me again.’’

The request quickly became much bigger than she had expected.

‘‘I was shocked because I had to make two looks for each member,’’ she said. Those included the now-iconic structured floral gowns worn during ‘‘Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi’’ and the dramatic costume transformation into mini dresses for ‘‘Salamin, Salamin,’’ one of 2024 Grand BINIverse’s most memorable stage moments.

Que spent about a week in Manila working alongside rehearsals and costume preparations, an experience that introduced her to the group’s demanding production schedule.

Two years later, when news broke that BINI would open the SM Seaside Cebu Arena, she had a feeling another opportunity might come.

‘‘I was hoping they would get me again because it’s Cebu,’’ she said with a laugh. ‘‘Then all of a sudden, their stylist contacted me to create their opening looks.’’

A Cebu story onstage

For the concert’s opening costumes, Que was given a simple direction: represent Cebu.

Her answer came almost instantly.

‘‘I said, ‘Sinulog.’ It’s the easiest way to identify Cebu, especially since the concert also celebrates festivals around the Philippines.’’

Rather than creating literal festival costumes, Que translated the spirit of Sinulog into couture. The designs incorporated heart-inspired details and architectural silhouettes as a tribute to the Sto. Niño while remaining performance-ready for BINI’s high-energy choreography.

‘‘The looks are toned down compared to full couture, but they still have that avant-garde feel,’’ she explained. ‘‘You can still see the oversized structures and silhouettes inspired by Sinulog without losing functionality.’’

Creating concert costumes meant balancing visual impact with movement.

‘‘These are very technical garments because they dance so much,’’ Que said. ‘‘Every measurement was taken carefully.’’

Unlike their previous collaboration, which was completed under tighter time constraints, this project allowed Que and BINI’s styling team to refine every detail.

‘‘We had meetings about specific movements. For example, Colet has moments where she touches her neck during the choreography, so we had to consider those details while designing.’’

Although the design process lasted less than a month, the actual production was completed in about a week before Que flew to Manila for the fittings.

Designing for eight personalities

While each BINI member has a distinct personality, Que said her goal was never to single out one member but to create a cohesive visual identity for all eight.

‘‘Aiah and Colet are both very kind, but honestly, all of them are. If they need adjustments, they ask very gently. They don’t have diva personalities.’’

For Que, designing for BINI means thinking of the group as one visual story.

‘‘As a designer, I always think about them as a group first.’’

Even so, each member’s costume reflected subtle differences. Aiah’s look, for example, carried the presence of a festival queen, while the cuts, proportions and technical details of every outfit were adjusted according to each member’s movements and stage presence.

For Que, one of the biggest takeaways from working with BINI is the trust the group places in Filipino designers beyond Metro Manila.

‘‘They support local designers,’’ she said. ‘‘Logistically, it’s not easy because I’m based in Cebu, but they still trusted me. They even spent on the fittings even if I wasn’t in Manila.’’

That trust, she believes, is meaningful not only for her own career but also for the growing recognition of Cebu’s fashion industry.