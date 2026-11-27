It started with breakfast. After turning to a plant-based lifestyle in 2017, Klause Talaban found Talisay short on healthier options, a struggle familiar to many who live in the South. “Most of the time, I make food at home because eating out was difficult,” he said.

So out came the oats, fruit and granola, and the bowls found their way to Instagram. “I’ve been told many times that I should open a business, but I was working full-time back then,” Talaban recalled.

The opportunity came in 2021, when a friend in Dauin, Negros Oriental, invited him to develop smoothie bowl recipes for an upcoming restaurant. When he returned to Cebu, his friend Armegyn Rollin encouraged him to finally open his own shop. As luck would have it, the coffee shop where Talaban usually worked online was opening a food park in Dumlog, Talisay City.

“We secured the spot, started building the menu and developing more flavors, and started selling through our neighborhood’s online marketplace,” he said. The physical store opened on May 19, 2022, followed by a small branch in Dumaguete.

Winning over a lechon-loving city took longer. “It’s been a journey,” Talaban said. But curious eaters eventually came. For those craving something lighter down south, here are five bowls to know.

Princess A-Sai

Açai, blueberry, strawberry, mango and banana share the crown. “The name is a play on açai and my fur baby ‘Sai,’” said Talaban, who points to its antioxidant content and potential benefits for heart and brain health.

Chiyo Choco

Chocolate meets apple and banana, with another fur baby on the marquee. “I need to have their names in the menu so no bias,” he said. He highlights the bowl’s potential digestive benefits and its ability to help sustain energy.

Blueberry Burst

Blueberry, mango and banana make up this crowd favorite. “We use real blueberries (not syrup, flavoring or jam), and people are amazed that we do,” Talaban said, noting its fiber content and the role of its ingredients in supporting immune health.

Dragon Bowlzy

“I grew up watching that show,” Talaban said of Dragon Ball Z, which inspired the name. The dragon fruit bowl is a source of fiber, vitamin C, antioxidants and essential minerals that support digestion and overall health.

Four Seasons

Pineapple, mango, banana and papaya celebrate fruits abundant on the island throughout the year. Talaban describes it as a source of digestive support, immune-boosting nutrients and quick energy.

Lesson in a bowl

Wellness has a price, and Talaban doesn’t sugarcoat it. “The thing is, being healthy is expensive, but getting sick is even more expensive,” he said. “With the kind of healthcare we have in our country, I believe that investing in ourselves and our health is very important.”

Keeping every bowl within reach, however, is harder. “In this economy, it’s difficult to make everything affordable to our customers,” he admitted. The workaround starts at the source: buying directly from farmers through Cebu Farmers Market and sourcing produce from local markets such as Carbon Market. “In that way, while getting these fresh produce at a cheaper price, we also help our farmers.”

Prices have remained unchanged for quite some time. “We want to keep it that way as much as we can,” he said.

The timing matters, too. Pickleball, yoga, Pilates, gym sessions, running and hiking are filling calendars, but movement is only half the picture. “What we do and what we eat should be aligned to have a completely healthy body that can do the activities we want,” Talaban said.

As for where Tali Bowls fits in, he hopes customers see the bowls as part of their everyday wellness routines. “We want people to consider us as a great fuel to their daily activities and give them the right boost they need.” S