A joyful Sinulog 2024 homecoming

SINULOG isn’t just a good time to be in Cebu but the ultimate homecoming, especially for the hardworking OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) who’ve been counting the years until they can soak in the lively spirit of their hometown once again. It’s a long-awaited reunion, a chance for the “kababayans” to shake off the distance and reconnect with the festive energy that makes Cebu truly home.

The city seizes the chance to ensure that OFWs don’t feel isolated during this special time. Initiatives like Balik Cebu, now in its 24th year, extend a warm welcome to “kababayans” from across the globe who are eager to revisit Cebu. The Balik Cebu committee orchestrates special programs, showering returning locals with the kind of treatment that makes their homecoming truly extraordinary.

A welcoming party was held Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority led by general manager Julius Neri Jr., Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and other stakeholders. It was reported that the program welcomed 1,000 balikbayans and visitors just in time for the Sinulog.

Ayala Center Cebu also joyfully hosted the homecoming Alay kaNiño dinner show at The Terraces that same day, featuring the best of Sinulog festivities such as the celebration of homegrown talents and Cebuano cuisine.

Cafe Laguna, known for its culinary expertise, thoughtfully curated a menu for the Balik Cebu 2024 dinner show. Featuring beloved Cebuano favorites like fresh lumpia, humba, lechon baboy, lechon manok, buko pandan and more.

Balik Cebu 2024 dinner show also displayed performances by renowned Cebuano artists, Sinulog Mardi Gras, the presentation of Miss Cebu winners and her court, Tribu Basakanon, as well as a band performance where balikbayans could dance and sing to nostalgic songs after the show.

Cebu City Mayor Rama and Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia graced the event with their presence, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the balikbayans in their speeches. The night, dedicated to the homecoming of these cherished individuals, saw both officials joining in the celebration, dancing joyously alongside them.