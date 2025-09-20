A legacy of division, historical debate

THE Philippines marks the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of martial law by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., a moment in the nation’s history that continues to ignite debate.

While official school curricula touch on the topic, many students report a lack of in-depth understanding of the period.

For many students, particularly those in lower grade levels, the era of martial law remains a largely unknown chapter, leaving a gap in their understanding of its lasting effects on the nation.

Two elementary students, Mae and Kenneth, admitted their lack of knowledge about martial law, pointing out the absence of textbook references to this crucial era in Philippine history.

The nation’s historical education gap persists, as seen in high school students such as Sabina and Xeria, who expressed confusion about martial law, with Sabina citing a lack of discussion at home and school, while Xeria said it was never covered in their curriculum.

The enduring confusion over this era highlights a long-standing tension in the country: How to teach a past that remains deeply personal and political for many.

Dr. Quirico Sumampong, education program supervisor at the Department of Education (DepEd) 7, told SunStar Cebu that the Grade 6 curriculum includes lessons on martial law, with a particular focus on Batas Militar.

The topic is covered in the Araling Panlipunan subject.

While acknowledging that the subject may raise concerns due to the controversial actions of the late Marcos Sr., Sumampong said that the goal is to present the historical events leading to the proclamation of martial law in a factual, equal and without any subjective interpretation.

“We cannot also give a deepening on what had happened, we are just basing on the textbooks or the given materials of our DepEd Central Office,” said Sumampong, “We teach the subject or competency in a manner that it would not give unfair treatment to the previous administration and bias on being a teacher.”

He added that it is up to the teacher to find the most effective strategies for teaching this sensitive topic, especially considering the current leadership under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

What happened

On Sept. 21, 1972, then-President Marcos Sr. signed Proclamation 1081, placing the Philippines under martial law.

Citing a need to suppress growing communist insurgencies and maintain peace and order, the proclamation suspended the Constitution and granted Marcos sweeping powers.

For the next eight years, the government curtailed civil liberties, including freedom of speech, assembly and the press.

During this period, thousands of opposition leaders, journalists and activists were arrested, tortured and killed.

The government cracked down on dissent and dismantled democratic institutions.

While some proponents of martial law credit the era with bringing a brief period of order and infrastructure development, its critics point to the widespread human rights abuses and the consolidation of power by the Marcos family and their allies.

Martial law was officially lifted on Jan. 17, 1981, but Marcos Sr. remained in power until the 1986 People Power Revolution forced him into exile.

Why it matters

The era of martial law is not just a historical event; it is a foundational period that shaped the modern political landscape of the Philippines.

The suppression of dissent and the rise of a powerful, centralized government created a deep-seated distrust in state institutions for many Filipinos.

The human rights violations of this period also led to a continuing demand for justice and accountability from victims and their families.

For many, the lessons of martial law are a reminder of the fragility of democracy and the importance of safeguarding civil liberties.

College student Alexa Camingao described martial law as a significant and painful chapter in Philippine history, stating its impact in instilling fear and suppressing citizens’ rights.

She shared personal accounts from her grandparents, who lived through the period, stressing the importance of learning from those with firsthand experiences, particularly as social media can sometimes misrepresent historical events.

“Remembering martial law is important so future generations won’t repeat the same mistakes and continue to value freedom, accountability and human rights,” Camingao said.

Melissa Anne Manliguis also shared that her family occasionally discusses the hardships during martial law, recounting the rebellion that emerged as a response to police brutality and the systemic oppression citizens faced.

The ongoing debate over the period’s legacy reflects the country’s broader struggle with historical memory and the fight against historical revisionism, which has been amplified by social media and political narratives.

The generational gap in understanding the era is particularly significant, as young Filipinos navigate competing accounts from official sources, family stories and online platforms.

The bigger picture

The Philippines is not alone in grappling with how to teach a controversial and painful period of its history.

In countries that have experienced authoritarian rule, such as Argentina, Chile and South Korea, debates over historical curricula are common.

Often, the challenge is how to present a factual account of events without becoming overly partisan, particularly when key political figures from that era or their descendants are still in power.

In the Philippines, this challenge is complicated by the fact that the current president is the son of the former dictator.

His administration has faced scrutiny over how it presents the Marcos legacy, fueling concerns that official narratives might downplay the abuses of the martial law era.

This dynamic makes the role of educators and the accuracy of textbooks even more critical. The struggle over historical memory is, at its core, a struggle over national identity and the values the country chooses to uphold. (DPC with reports from Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)