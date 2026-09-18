A literal cooler way to play pickleball in Cebu’s first air-conditioned courts

HAM AND CHEESE DANISH.

I came in without what I would call proper pickleball shoes. Yet, once the game started, moving across the court felt surprisingly smooth. There was a little bit of that gliding feeling that makes you think, perhaps the shoe upgrade can wait.

The court, after all, was doing its part.

The air-conditioning was another advantage.

It was cool enough to notice, especially once the rallies picked up, but not so cold that you found yourself wishing for a jacket. It stayed somewhere in that comfortable middle ground where you can play without constantly thinking about the temperature.

Your body, unfortunately, will still remind you that you are exercising.

A few rallies in, the knees start shaking. Pickleball may look deceptively easy from the sidelines, but chasing the ball, changing direction and trying not to miss a shot you were absolutely sure you could make can work up a sweat.

We enjoyed it, though. Maybe because the indoor setup takes one more thing out of the equation: Cebu weather.

There was no wondering if the afternoon heat would make the game feel twice as long, or if rain would suddenly put an end to your plans. You just show up, pick up a paddle and play.

And when you do need a break, the little conveniences outside the court help.

The restroom has a dedicated changing cubicle, useful if you’re playing before heading somewhere else.

Dine after dink

There’s also a café inside, so getting a drink or something to eat doesn’t require leaving the hotel.

The coffee lineup covers the usual suspects, from Americano and cappuccino to café latte, caramel macchiato and mocha. For something colder, there are fruit-based drinks, honey calamansi and other refreshers. The café also has protein-based boosters in coffee, matcha and fruit flavors, giving players a few options after working up an appetite or thirst on the court.

We munched on a ham and cheese danish sandwich, feeling like kids who had just been swimming, then eating and going right back into the water, except this time, the pool was a pickleball court. I’m also particularly eyeing the tofu sisig for our next visit. Yes, they offer rice bowls too, which is a welcome option given the no-outside-food policy.

The courts are open to hotel guests and external players from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Court bookings can be arranged through bai Hotel’s official channels, where players can also inquire about renting paddles and pickleballs on-site.

For us, it ended up being less about playing the perfect game and more about having a good time together.

The serve wasn’t always perfect. The knees eventually gave their own unsolicited review. And my pickleball shoes remain very much a work in progress.

But with a good court, a comfortable temperature and someone to play with, you can forget about those things for a while.

At least until the next rally, as bai Pickle Club officially opens on September 19, 2026. S