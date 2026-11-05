A look back at the comedians we lost this year

Many showbiz personalities, including Vice Ganda, Ai-Ai delas Alas, Pokwang and Allan K., were discovered in comedy bars. But why have several comedians passed away this year? Could their work or lifestyle have affected their health? Here is a look at the comedians we lost this year.

MICHELLEO’BOMBSHELL

Michelle O’Bombshell, or Roderic “Ador” Cuntapay in real life, was the first comedian to pass away this year. He died on April 6 at the age of 48.

A University of the Philippines Diliman graduate, Michelle was known for his sharp wit and impersonation of former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

DAX MARTIN II

Daxxeno Fowler was a mainstay at Manila’s major comedy hubs, including Clowns Republik, Zirkoh and The Library, where he was recognized as 2025 Entertainer of the Year.

He also appeared on GMA shows such as “The Boobay and Tekla Show,” “Day-Off” and “Family Feud.” Dax passed away on Oct. 8 at the age of 56 due to an illness.

ARNELL TAMAYO

Aside from being a stand-up comedian, Arnell was also an actor. His acting projects included the classic television sitcom “Okay Ka, Fairy Ko” and the 2014 horror-comedy film “Maria Leonora Teresa.”

Before his passing on Oct. 14 at the age of 61, Arnell had been confined at the Lung Center of the Philippines, where calls for blood donors had been made.

BOOBAH MONTERO

Noel “Boobah” Montero became known in comedy bars as “Asia’s Trans Dual Diva” for his ability to sing in both masculine and feminine voices.

He also appeared on ABS-CBN’s “I Can See Your Voice” as one of its See-cret Singers. Boobah was also known in the LGBTQ+ community as a good friend to many.

He passed away on Oct. 16 at the age of 46.

ATE GAY

Ate Gay, or Gil Aducal Morales, was considered a pillar of the comedy bar scene. He rose to fame even before Vice Ganda.

On Oct. 15, he held a “living funeral” before passing away on Nov. 1 at the age of 55 due to cancer.

Ate Gay became famous for impersonating Nora Aunor and performing comedic mashups of popular songs.

KIRARA KAWAI

Rodolfo Rausa Jr., better known as Kirara Kawai, was the fourth comedian to pass away last month. He died on Oct. 20 at the age of 47.

Kirara was a regular performer and a pioneer who spent two decades in comedy bars such as The Library and The New Music Boxe. / TRC