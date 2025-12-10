A memory in every slice: Virginia Food Inc. reimagines Filipino Christmas tradition

For over five decades, Virginia Food Inc. has remained a constant presence in Filipino homes. From canned goods to frozen processed meats, the company has expanded to become “one of the most aggressive and exciting local food manufacturing companies in the Philippines,” driven by a dedicated research and development team committed to creating quality products “fit for every Filipino home.”

This year’s “Basta Pasko, Virginia” campaign pays homage to cherished memories, family traditions and the flavors at the heart of the Filipino Christmas experience. Rooted in nostalgia and togetherness, the campaign underscores how food preserves stories shared from one generation to the next. “We’re excited to share the heart of our Christmas campaign and the stories that remind us that no matter where life takes us, there will always be a memory in every slice,” said Go.

At the center of the campaign is local singer-songwriter Jethro Alaban, whose warm voice and authentic storytelling set the tone for the season. Alaban composed “Kahapon,” the campaign’s official song, describing it as “a song that captures the feeling of home, love and memories.” The track, which will be accompanied by a music video, evokes a longing for childhood laughter, festive gatherings and life’s simple joys — sentiments deeply tied to the Filipino Christmas spirit.

Another campaign highlight is the Virginia Signature Charcuterie Station, a modern take on the traditional holiday spread. Showcasing Virginia’s well-loved hams, hotdogs and sausages, the charcuterie concept reflects how Filipino families are reinventing Christmas tables by blending timeless flavors with contemporary presentation.

With its blend of tradition, storytelling and innovation, Virginia Food Inc. reinforces its role at the heart of Filipino celebrations. This season, the food manufacturer invites families to rediscover what makes Christmas meaningful — one slice, one bite, one memory at a time. S