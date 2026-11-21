PRIVATE sector employees who have worked for at least one month during the year are entitled to receive 13th month pay, including those who resigned or were terminated before December, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) said.

In Labor Advisory 21, Series of 2026, Dole reminded employers to pay qualified workers their 13th month benefit no later than Dec. 24, 2026.

The benefit applies regardless of an employee’s position, employment status or manner of receiving wages, provided the worker meets the minimum service requirement.

Dole said covered workers include rank-and-file employees paid on a piece-rate basis, those receiving fixed or guaranteed wages with commissions, and individuals who worked for more than one employer during the calendar year.

Employees who leave their jobs before the year ends are also entitled to a proportionate amount based on the basic salary they earned during their employment.

The same entitlement covers workers who took maternity leave and received a salary differential.

“The Department urges all employers to comply with the prescribed payment guidelines and ensure that qualified workers receive their rightful 13th month pay,” Dole said in a news release.

How is the benefit computed?

Under the guidelines, an employee’s 13th month pay must be at least one-twelfth of the total basic salary earned within the calendar year.

The computation covers basic wages earned from January to December, or the actual period of employment if the worker did not complete

the year.

The 13th month pay is calculated by getting the total basic salary an employee earned throughout the year and dividing it by 12.

For piece-rate workers, the total earnings from completed work or production serve as the basis for computation.

Commissions are excluded unless these form part of the employee’s basic salary.

Workers who leave before December

Employees who resign or are dismissed before the scheduled payout are not disqualified from receiving the benefit.

Instead, employers must compute their 13th month pay based on the basic salary earned from the start of the year until their last day of employment.

This means workers do not need to remain employed until December to qualify for the benefit.

Payment deadline

Employers are required to release the 13th month pay to employees on or before Dec. 24.

Dole said compliance will be monitored by the regional, field and provincial offices with jurisdiction over the respective workplaces, pursuant to Department Order 238, Series of 2023. / DPC