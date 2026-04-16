A new home for the arts, a sacred space for the faith

The evening drew together a distinguished and warmhearted assembly: the clergy of Cebu, generous benefactors whose vision and support made Teatro Rosita a reality, and the friends, guests, and family of Archbishop Abet.

Together, they bore witness to a moment where sacred ministry and the performing arts converged in joyful celebration.

Named in Love: A Tribute to Rosita Velez Ancajas

Teatro Rosita carries a name that is at once intimate and sacred. The theatre was named in honor of Rosita Velez Ancajas -- the beloved mother of Msgr. Agustin Ancajas, the visionary priest-playwright and driving spirit behind Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod.

The naming is a tender and deeply meaningful tribute -- a son's enduring love, immortalized within the walls of a space devoted to faith and beauty.

In naming this theatre after his mother, Msgr. Ancajas weaves the personal and the pastoral into one seamless act of dedication. It is a reminder that behind every great ministry is the quiet, foundational love of a mother -- and that such love deserves to be remembered not in whispers, but in the living, breathing language of art.

A Theatre Born for Evangelization

Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod is no ordinary theatre company. Named after the blessed Cebuano martyr, it stands as a theatre dedicated to evangelization -- a company whose stage is both its pulpit and its canvas, and whose stories are told in service of the Gospel.

Rooted in Christian values, the company holds firmly to the belief that truth and beauty are not merely artistic ideals but sacred gifts entrusted to those who tell stories.

With Teatro Rosita as its new sanctuary, the company now has a permanent home from which to deepen its mission -- a place where artists and the faithful alike can gather, reflect, and be transformed.

The theatre is envisioned not merely as a performance venue, but as a sacred creative space where the arts serve as a bridge between the human heart and the divine.

Mga Dula saPaglaum: An Evening of Hope on Opening Night

The inaugural evening was graced by a landmark theatrical presentation: Mga Dula sa Paglaum (Plays of Hope), written and directed by Msgr. Agustin Ancajas.

The production presented four plays: Sa Kahamugaway o Kapig-ot, Dance of the Black Swan, Finding My Light, and Homecoming -- an offering that moved the audience and set a deeply meaningful tone for what Teatro Rosita will stand for in the years to come.

"The theatre is where we tell the story of a God who loves. Every play is a prayer. Every stage is holy ground." -- Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod

(PR)